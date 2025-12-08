Ensuring real security is always a joint effort: Zelenskyy showed photos from a meeting with the leaders of Britain, France, and Germany
Kyiv • UNN
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy published photos from a meeting with the leaders of Britain, France, and Germany. He thanked them for their support, emphasizing that ensuring security is a joint effort.
Guaranteeing real security is always a common challenge and a joint effort. Thank you for your support!
As reported by UNN, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy arrived at the British Prime Minister's residence on Downing Street in London, where he is scheduled to meet with the leaders of Great Britain, France, and Germany.