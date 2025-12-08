$42.060.13
Exclusive
02:34 PM • 572 views
This document is indeed unique, not in a good sense of the word: expert on the updated US National Security Strategy
01:22 PM • 6888 views
The time of mutual responsibility is over, and the time of silence too: Prosecutor General Kravchenko announced a full inspection of all orphanages across the country
Exclusive
01:00 PM • 15231 views
Children abducted by Russia: the truth that resonated worldwide
Exclusive
12:25 PM • 16646 views
Odrex's license revoked: why the clinic is hiding medical documentation from the Ministry of Health
11:28 AM • 13701 views
We have no agreement on Donbas: Zelenskyy on peace talks
Exclusive
10:53 AM • 21671 views
Fictitious "Russian conspiracy" and real pressure on strategic aviation enterprises: how law enforcement is used in competitive wars
10:37 AM • 12276 views
Zelenskyy to hold meetings with leaders of Britain, France, and Germany, then with the EU and NATO: Presidential Office provides details
Exclusive
10:00 AM • 12594 views
How the mechanism of returning to service after AWOL works: a lawyer explained the algorithm of actions
09:33 AM • 12437 views
"20% of children use e-cigarettes": doctors report a rapid increase in nicotine addiction among teenagers
09:30 AM • 10298 views
Ukraine introduces changes to business reservation: 45-day mechanism for defense industry and cancellation of 72-hour verification
Main
Politics
War in Ukraine
Economy
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Health
Technologies
Sports
Culture
Life hack
UNN Lite
Auto
Education
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Finance
Culinary
Business News
Ensuring real security is always a joint effort: Zelenskyy showed photos from a meeting with the leaders of Britain, France, and Germany

Kyiv • UNN

 • 150 views

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy published photos from a meeting with the leaders of Britain, France, and Germany. He thanked them for their support, emphasizing that ensuring security is a joint effort.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy published a photo from a meeting with the leaders of Britain, France, and Germany, adding that "guaranteeing real security is always a joint effort," reports UNN.

Guaranteeing real security is always a common challenge and a joint effort. Thank you for your support! 

- Zelenskyy wrote.

Recall

As reported by UNN, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy arrived at the British Prime Minister's residence on Downing Street in London, where he is scheduled to meet with the leaders of Great Britain, France, and Germany.

Antonina Tumanova

