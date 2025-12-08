Ensuring real security is always a joint effort: Zelenskyy showed photos from a meeting with the leaders of Britain, France, and Germany

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy published a photo from a meeting with the leaders of Britain, France, and Germany, adding that "guaranteeing real security is always a joint effort," reports UNN.

Guaranteeing real security is always a common challenge and a joint effort. Thank you for your support! - Zelenskyy wrote.

As reported by UNN, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy arrived at the British Prime Minister's residence on Downing Street in London, where he is scheduled to meet with the leaders of Great Britain, France, and Germany.