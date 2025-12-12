Fico stated that Slovakia would block funding for Ukraine's military needs

Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico will under no circumstances support the European Commission's proposal to provide Ukraine with a reparations loan from frozen Russian assets if these funds are used for military purposes. He stated this during a speech in the country's parliament, reports UNN.

According to Fico, he sent an official letter to the President of the European Council, António Costa, in which he warned that at the upcoming meeting of EU leaders, he would block any decisions that provide for the financing of Ukraine's military needs for 2026-2027.

I clearly and unequivocally express my position on the military conflict in Ukraine. This conflict has no military solution. The EU's strategy regarding the conflict is wrong and ineffective, and continuing the war is just senseless killing without strengthening Ukraine's position in the event of peace talks. - said the head of the Slovak government.

He added that he would under no circumstances support "any decision on financing Ukraine's military needs in which the Slovak Republic would have to participate," but at the same time respects "the sovereign right of each EU member state to make decisions on this issue."

In November, Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico stated his support for the American "peace plan" for Ukraine, believing that Russia would emerge victorious from it. He noted that the current option is less favorable for Ukraine than in 2022, but could quickly end hostilities.

