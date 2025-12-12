$42.280.10
Trump ready to provide security guarantees to Ukraine for peace deal implementation
Rubio, Hegseth, Witkoff, Kushner, and other high-ranking US officials held talks with the Ukrainian team: they discussed security guarantees
I believe the Ukrainian people will answer this question: Zelenskyy on the withdrawal of the Armed Forces of Ukraine from Donbas
How much will bread prices rise next year: market representative's forecast
EU approves new approach to Ukraine's accession talks despite Hungary's veto: what it means
Attacks on pharmaceutical logistics: Russia uses drug shortages as a way to pressure Ukrainians
National Bank kept the key policy rate at 15.5% amid risks to inflation and the foreign exchange market
Ukrainians are promised a reduction in the duration of power outages this weekend
People's deputies on the President's tasks regarding the possibility of holding elections: work has been going on for a long time, but it concerns the post-war period
German Chancellor announced proposals for a peace plan for Ukraine submitted to the US
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Fico stated that Slovakia would block funding for Ukraine's military needs

Kyiv • UNN

 • 150 views

Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico stated that he would not support the European Commission's proposal for a reparations loan to Ukraine using frozen Russian assets if the funds were to be used for military purposes. He sent a letter to the President of the European Council, António Costa, warning of a blockade of decisions regarding the financing of Ukraine's military needs for 2026-2027.

Fico stated that Slovakia would block funding for Ukraine's military needs

Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico will under no circumstances support the European Commission's proposal to provide Ukraine with a reparations loan from frozen Russian assets if these funds are used for military purposes. He stated this during a speech in the country's parliament, reports UNN.

Details

According to Fico, he sent an official letter to the President of the European Council, António Costa, in which he warned that at the upcoming meeting of EU leaders, he would block any decisions that provide for the financing of Ukraine's military needs for 2026-2027.

I clearly and unequivocally express my position on the military conflict in Ukraine. This conflict has no military solution. The EU's strategy regarding the conflict is wrong and ineffective, and continuing the war is just senseless killing without strengthening Ukraine's position in the event of peace talks.

- said the head of the Slovak government.

He added that he would under no circumstances support "any decision on financing Ukraine's military needs in which the Slovak Republic would have to participate," but at the same time respects "the sovereign right of each EU member state to make decisions on this issue."

Recall

In November, Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico stated his support for the American "peace plan" for Ukraine, believing that Russia would emerge victorious from it. He noted that the current option is less favorable for Ukraine than in 2022, but could quickly end hostilities.

Fico: Slovakia prepares to sue the EU over the cessation of Russian gas supplies20.11.25, 03:31 • 4360 views

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

