Fico: Slovakia prepares to sue the EU over the cessation of Russian gas supplies

November 19, 06:10 PM
Zelenskyy-Witkoff meeting in Turkey canceled due to 'unacceptable' US plan to end war - media
November 19, 04:13 PM
In Ukraine, schedules will be in effect on November 20: how many queues will be disconnected
November 19, 04:01 PM
Ministry of Energy gets interim head: who got the position Hrynchuk
Exclusive
November 19, 02:24 PM
Cremation in Ukraine: how much does the service cost and is it in demand among Ukrainians?
November 19, 02:04 PM
Zelenskyy to meet with US Army representatives on Thursday amid Kyiv receiving 'signals' about US plan to end war - Reuters
November 19, 01:20 PM
High-voltage power line to Zaporizhzhia NPP restored - Ukrenergo
November 19, 01:15 PM
The number of victims of the night attack by the Russian Federation in Ternopil has risen to 25, three of them are childrenVideo
November 19, 12:10 PM
Parliament dismisses Hrynchuk from post of Minister of Energy
Exclusive
November 19, 11:46 AM
License of scandalous Odrex clinic in question: Ministry of Health forms commission after patient deaths
November 19, 11:37 AM
The Rada dismissed Halushchenko from the post of Minister of Justice
Popular news
Trump administration intensifies secret peace talks with Russia on Ukraine – CNNNovember 19, 03:48 PM • 5100 views
New Madagascar president discovers 300-kilogram emerald in palaceNovember 19, 05:10 PM • 6914 views
Critical infrastructure enterprises can join the air defense system - ShmyhalNovember 19, 05:15 PM • 4578 views
Reduction of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, abandonment of Donbas: journalist reveals details of the US peace plan for UkraineNovember 19, 05:38 PM • 7580 views
Budanov named the time when a peace agreement with Russia could become possible09:59 PM • 5370 views
Publications
Cremation in Ukraine: how much does the service cost and is it in demand among Ukrainians?
Exclusive
November 19, 02:24 PM
How to return a train ticket: detailed instructionsPhotoNovember 19, 02:12 PM • 28508 views
Cozy dessert: 5 cookie recipes that everyone can makePhotoNovember 19, 12:04 PM • 37642 views
Gas imports from Greece: expert explains what is more profitable and whether supplies will be sufficientPhoto
Exclusive
November 19, 08:06 AM • 47875 views
Over a year without reaction: why the Ministry of Health does not inspect the Odrex clinic after the death of a patient and complaints about the actions of doctors
Exclusive
November 19, 07:42 AM • 47613 views
UNN Lite
Golden toilet "America" sold at Sotheby's auction for $12 million11:28 PM • 1590 views
Trump paid tribute to Cristiano Ronaldo at a dinner with the Saudi Crown Prince at the White HousePhotoNovember 19, 07:49 AM • 37832 views
The Real Slim Shady: Eminem Sues Australian Beachwear Brand "Swim Shady"November 18, 04:06 PM • 36373 views
Ukrainian comedian Andriy Rybak found his photo on the cover of a BDSM book on Amazon: demands compensationPhotoNovember 18, 04:02 PM • 37358 views
"Parasocial" became the word of 2025 according to Cambridge Dictionary: what it is and what celebrities and AI have to do with itNovember 18, 10:16 AM • 53839 views
Fico: Slovakia prepares to sue the EU over the cessation of Russian gas supplies

Kyiv • UNN

 • 60 views

Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico is considering suing the EU over plans to stop Russian gas supplies from 2028. Slovakia and Hungary criticize these plans due to their dependence on Russian energy carriers and fears of economic consequences.

Fico: Slovakia prepares to sue the EU over the cessation of Russian gas supplies

Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico said that Bratislava is considering suing the EU over plans to stop Russian gas supplies from 2028 due to the war in Ukraine. This was reported by Reuters, informs UNN.

Details

The publication notes that Slovakia and Hungary are sharply criticizing the EU executive body's plans to gradually phase out Russian energy, as both countries are still highly dependent on gas and oil supplies from Russia and fear that more expensive alternatives will harm their economies.

Fico, who has fallen out with most of Europe over his pro-Moscow stance, said on Wednesday that he had instructed his economy, foreign affairs and justice ministers to analyze options for suing the EU over the cessation of Russian gas supplies to Slovakia.

Next week, the government will discuss a document in which we will consider the possibility of filing a lawsuit. Everything will largely depend on how the European Commission fulfills its obligations to Slovakia, which were given and signed directly by the President of the European Commission

– Fico said on air.

At the same time, the politician did not specify the amount for which Slovakia could sue the EU, nor did he explain the exact legal grounds.

Context

In September, Slovakia and Hungary stated that they would resist pressure from US President Donald Trump to reduce imports of Russian oil and gas until alternative suppliers were secured.

Slovak Economy Minister Denisa Saková and Hungarian Government Minister Gergely Gulyás confirmed that their countries would not take steps that threaten their energy security.

Slovakia will not support the use of Russian assets to help Ukraine - Fico08.11.25, 19:31 • 8179 views

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

