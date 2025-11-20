Fico: Slovakia prepares to sue the EU over the cessation of Russian gas supplies

Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico said that Bratislava is considering suing the EU over plans to stop Russian gas supplies from 2028 due to the war in Ukraine. This was reported by Reuters, informs UNN.

Details

The publication notes that Slovakia and Hungary are sharply criticizing the EU executive body's plans to gradually phase out Russian energy, as both countries are still highly dependent on gas and oil supplies from Russia and fear that more expensive alternatives will harm their economies.

Fico, who has fallen out with most of Europe over his pro-Moscow stance, said on Wednesday that he had instructed his economy, foreign affairs and justice ministers to analyze options for suing the EU over the cessation of Russian gas supplies to Slovakia.

Next week, the government will discuss a document in which we will consider the possibility of filing a lawsuit. Everything will largely depend on how the European Commission fulfills its obligations to Slovakia, which were given and signed directly by the President of the European Commission – Fico said on air.

At the same time, the politician did not specify the amount for which Slovakia could sue the EU, nor did he explain the exact legal grounds.

Context

In September, Slovakia and Hungary stated that they would resist pressure from US President Donald Trump to reduce imports of Russian oil and gas until alternative suppliers were secured.

Slovak Economy Minister Denisa Saková and Hungarian Government Minister Gergely Gulyás confirmed that their countries would not take steps that threaten their energy security.

Slovakia will not support the use of Russian assets to help Ukraine - Fico