Car re-registration in Ukraine: lawyer explains where it can be done, how much it costs, and the pros and cons of different methods

Kyiv • UNN

 • 264 views

Lawyer Ihor Yasko spoke about two ways to re-register a car in Ukraine: offline at a Ministry of Internal Affairs service center and online through "Diia". He detailed the cost, necessary documents, taxes and fees, as well as the advantages and disadvantages of each method.

Car re-registration in Ukraine: lawyer explains where it can be done, how much it costs, and the pros and cons of different methods

You can re-register a car in Ukraine in two ways: offline at a Ministry of Internal Affairs service center, or online through the "Diia" service. In a comment to UNN, Igor Yasko, a lawyer at the "Winner" law firm, explained how much the service costs, what documents are needed, and also outlined the pros and cons of different methods.

Car re-registration: where the procedure is carried out and the main methods

You can re-register a car in 2025 either offline at an MIA service center or online through "Diia", and the cost consists of official service center payments, possible pension contributions, and sales taxes.

- says Yasko.

Where and how cars are re-registered:

  • territorial service centers of the Ministry of Internal Affairs: a classic option, requires the physical presence of the parties and the car, an inspection is carried out, numbers and documents are checked, a new technical passport is issued and, if necessary, new license plates;
    • online through "Diia": the renewed re-registration service is working, the purchase and sale agreement is formed in the application, and a new technical passport and, if necessary, license plates can be obtained at the service center or by mail.

      EU car market grew by 5.8% in October: electric cars popular despite falling Tesla sales25.11.25, 14:13 • 2193 views

      How much does car re-registration cost: official payments and additional expenses

      Yasko provides the basic official payments for re-registering a passenger car (excluding pension contributions and taxes), including:

      • administrative fee - approximately 350 hryvnias;
        • registration certificate form (technical passport) - approximately 486–606 hryvnias (depends on the list of services and updated tariffs);
          • license plates (if changed) - about 350 hryvnias;

            In total, standard re-registration of a passenger car in 2025 without a pension contribution costs approximately 1,100 - 1,300 hryvnias.

            - notes Yasko.

            Diia now allows accident registration via Europrotocol: how it will work11.12.25, 10:33 • 2222 views

            However, according to him, additional expenses may include:

            • services of intermediaries/car dealerships/brokers ("turnkey" registration) - a negotiated amount, often from several thousand hryvnias;
              • additional expert examination or extended expertise, if there are doubts about body/engine numbers;
                • insurance (if arranged immediately) - the cost depends on the MTPL/CASCO policy.

                  Documents for car re-registration: what you need to prepare

                  The lawyer explains that usually, for car re-registration, you need to prepare:

                  • passport and RNOKPP (taxpayer card) of the seller and buyer or ID card with an extract;
                    • car registration certificate (technical passport);
                      • document confirming ownership/basis for re-registration: purchase and sale agreement, gift agreement, court decision, etc. (in the case of "Diia", an electronic agreement is formed in the service);
                        • receipts for payment of administrative fee, cost of technical passport form, license plates and, if necessary, pension fund contribution;
                          • documents on the absence of encumbrances (if required by the service center: information on arrest/pledge is checked against registers).

                            The car is mandatory for inspection, where identification numbers are checked and the technical condition is recorded.

                            - says the lawyer.

                            How to verify the authenticity of a car registration certificate: The Ministry of Internal Affairs offers advice04.11.25, 14:09 • 2224 views

                            Taxes on car re-registration: when and how much you will have to pay

                            Here it is important to distinguish between two blocks: pension contributions upon first registration and taxes on income from car sales. Pension contributions (first registration of a car in Ukraine): paid by the buyer upon the first registration of a passenger car, but not upon every re-registration between individuals if the car has already been registered in Ukraine. Taxes on income from car sales (for individuals): the seller's income is taxed, not the fact of re-registration itself.

                            - notes Yasko.

                            He reported that the pension contribution rates in 2025 are as follows:

                            • 3% - if the car's value does not exceed 499,620 hryvnias;
                              • 4% - if the value is from 499,620 to 878,120 hryvnias;
                                • 5% - if the value exceeds 878,120 hryvnias.

                                  For electric vehicles, pension contributions are not levied upon first registration.

                                  - adds the lawyer.

                                  Preferential taxation of electric vehicles: will the price increase if benefits are canceled, and what will happen to the market?30.10.25, 13:00 • 84937 views

                                  Also, from December 1, 2024, the following rules apply to passenger cars during one calendar year when reselling a car:

                                  • sale of the first car - 0% PIT, but a 5% military levy is still paid;
                                    • sale of the second car - 5% PIT + 5% military levy on the amount of income;
                                      • sale of the third and subsequent cars - 18% PIT + 5% military levy (up to 23% in total).

                                        Thus, the buyer usually pays the official service center fees and, upon first registration, the pension contribution. The seller pays PIT (0, 5, or 18%) and a 5% military levy depending on which car is being sold in the current year.

                                        - emphasizes Yasko.

                                        Pros and cons of different registration methods

                                        Yasko lists various pros and cons of registration methods. For example, the pros of the MIA service center: any car can be registered, full inspection and specialist consultation, minimal digital risks. Cons: queues (although they work by appointment), time consumption, need for personal presence.

                                        Pros of "Diia": speed (about 15–20 minutes at the agreement creation stage), less bureaucracy, some data is automatically pulled. Cons: dependence on the correct operation of the service, technical requirements for the parties (CEP, availability of the application), limitations on the type of situations.

                                        Almost 185,000 vehicles sold through "Diia" since the beginning of 2025 - Ministry of Internal Affairs30.11.25, 17:11 • 6253 views

                                        Pavlo Bashynskyi

