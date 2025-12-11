Diia now allows accident registration via Europrotocol: how it will work
Kyiv • UNN
The Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine has adopted a resolution on the introduction of the Europrotocol registration service in the Diia application by the first quarter of 2026. This will allow drivers to independently register minor accidents, minimizing the risk of errors when filling in data and ensuring automatic verification of information from registers.
In Ukraine, it is now permitted to fully process a European accident report (Europrotocol) in Diia, with the service expected to launch in the first quarter of 2026, said First Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Digital Transformation Mykhailo Fedorov on Thursday in Telegram, writes UNN.
Even more convenience for drivers - it will be possible to issue a Europrotocol in Diia. The government has adopted a resolution - and already in the first quarter of 2026, the Europrotocol processing service will appear in Diia.
A Europrotocol is a simplified procedure for documenting a minor road traffic accident without the need to call the police. This allows drivers to independently record the circumstances of the accident. "But there is always a risk of error when entering data in paper or electronic form, which will create problems for insurance payments," the Vice Prime Minister noted.
"We have made the process convenient and connected registers - and soon it will only take a few clicks to fill out a Europrotocol," Fedorov said.
How it will work
According to Fedorov, everything will be "very simple":
- create an accident report in Diia;
- Diia will fill in all data from the registers - no risk of error when filling out the application;
- add photos;
- select the scheme, location, date, and time;
- get approval from the other participant;
- sign the application - Diia.Signature guarantees legal validity.
"The status of the Europrotocol review will be tracked in Diia in real time. And automatic data verification in the registers will eliminate situations where payment is denied due to an error in the surname or car number," Fedorov said.
