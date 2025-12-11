$42.280.10
The Trump administration proposes a plan to rebuild Ukraine and return Russia to the global economy; some in Europe say 'it's like Yalta' - WSJ
Ukrainians are abandoning rich pastries and wheat bread: the market is reorienting towards simpler recipes
Trump: 82% of Ukrainians demand a peace agreement, and Zelenskyy must be a realist
Interim results of the Energoatom audit are expected at the end of the year, and inspections in the defense sector will begin in the 20s of December
How to improve care to maintain your pet's health: veterinarian's tips
SBU Sea Baby naval drones hit the Russian 'shadow fleet' tanker Dashan in the Black SeaVideo
Zelenskyy signed Budget-2026
Ukraine plans to submit a 20-point document to the US "in the near future" after peace talks with Trump's team and Europeans - Zelenskyy
"Odrex case" on the agenda: the Verkhovna Rada initiates a meeting of the relevant committee with the participation of the Ministry of Health
Bring Kids Back UA spoke about the reintegration of children returned after being abducted by the Russian Federation.
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Diia now allows accident registration via Europrotocol: how it will work

Kyiv • UNN

 • 64 views

The Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine has adopted a resolution on the introduction of the Europrotocol registration service in the Diia application by the first quarter of 2026. This will allow drivers to independently register minor accidents, minimizing the risk of errors when filling in data and ensuring automatic verification of information from registers.

Diia now allows accident registration via Europrotocol: how it will work

In Ukraine, it is now permitted to fully process a European accident report (Europrotocol) in Diia, with the service expected to launch in the first quarter of 2026, said First Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Digital Transformation Mykhailo Fedorov on Thursday in Telegram, writes UNN.

Even more convenience for drivers - it will be possible to issue a Europrotocol in Diia. The government has adopted a resolution - and already in the first quarter of 2026, the Europrotocol processing service will appear in Diia.

- Fedorov reported.

A Europrotocol is a simplified procedure for documenting a minor road traffic accident without the need to call the police. This allows drivers to independently record the circumstances of the accident. "But there is always a risk of error when entering data in paper or electronic form, which will create problems for insurance payments," the Vice Prime Minister noted.

"We have made the process convenient and connected registers - and soon it will only take a few clicks to fill out a Europrotocol," Fedorov said.

How it will work

According to Fedorov, everything will be "very simple":

  • create an accident report in Diia;
    • Diia will fill in all data from the registers - no risk of error when filling out the application;
      • add photos;
        • select the scheme, location, date, and time;
          • get approval from the other participant;
            • sign the application - Diia.Signature guarantees legal validity.

              "The status of the Europrotocol review will be tracked in Diia in real time. And automatic data verification in the registers will eliminate situations where payment is denied due to an error in the surname or car number," Fedorov said.

              Diia introduces new service for drivers: allows quick replacement of vehicle registration certificate30.06.25, 16:11

              Julia Shramko

              SocietyCrimes and emergenciesAuto
              Road traffic accident
              Diia (service)