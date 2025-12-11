Diia now allows accident registration via Europrotocol: how it will work

In Ukraine, it is now permitted to fully process a European accident report (Europrotocol) in Diia, with the service expected to launch in the first quarter of 2026, said First Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Digital Transformation Mykhailo Fedorov on Thursday in Telegram, writes UNN.

Even more convenience for drivers - it will be possible to issue a Europrotocol in Diia. The government has adopted a resolution - and already in the first quarter of 2026, the Europrotocol processing service will appear in Diia. - Fedorov reported.

A Europrotocol is a simplified procedure for documenting a minor road traffic accident without the need to call the police. This allows drivers to independently record the circumstances of the accident. "But there is always a risk of error when entering data in paper or electronic form, which will create problems for insurance payments," the Vice Prime Minister noted.

"We have made the process convenient and connected registers - and soon it will only take a few clicks to fill out a Europrotocol," Fedorov said.

How it will work

According to Fedorov, everything will be "very simple":

create an accident report in Diia;

Diia will fill in all data from the registers - no risk of error when filling out the application;

add photos;

select the scheme, location, date, and time;

get approval from the other participant;

sign the application - Diia.Signature guarantees legal validity.

"The status of the Europrotocol review will be tracked in Diia in real time. And automatic data verification in the registers will eliminate situations where payment is denied due to an error in the surname or car number," Fedorov said.

Diia introduces new service for drivers: allows quick replacement of vehicle registration certificate