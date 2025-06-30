Diia introduces new service for drivers: allows quick replacement of vehicle registration certificate
Kyiv • UNN
A new online vehicle registration certificate replacement service has appeared in the Diia application. Now drivers can renew, re-issue, or convert their vehicle's technical passport to digital format, ordering its delivery by Ukrposhta.
A new service has appeared for drivers in the Diia application - 'replacement of the vehicle registration certificate', said on Monday Deputy Prime Minister for Innovations, Development of Education, Science and Technology - Minister of Digital Transformation Mykhailo Fedorov on social networks, writes UNN.
A new service has been added to Diia - online replacement of the vehicle registration certificate. If you have lost or damaged your vehicle registration certificate, changed your license plates, or simply want to switch to a digital format - everything can be done online in Diia. Fast, convenient, without unnecessary stress
How to use the service
Through the Diia application in the Services section - Driver - Vehicle registration certificate replacement. The next step is to sign the application and indicate a convenient delivery method - Ukrposhta branch or courier.
The service is available if:
- you are 18 or older;
- you have a tax number (RNOKPP) in Diia;
- you have a biometric document in Diia: passport or residence permit;
- you are the car owner and have a registration certificate.
