Diia introduces new service for drivers: allows quick replacement of vehicle registration certificate

$41.640.06
48.780.14
ukenru
Canadian passport is not an indulgence: how the claimant for "Gulliver" Adamovsky tries to hide his Russian citizenship
Exclusive
12:58 PM • 11616 views
Canadian passport is not an indulgence: how the claimant for "Gulliver" Adamovsky tries to hide his Russian citizenship
Exclusive
12:57 PM • 10346 views
How not to fall victim to apartment fraudsters: main signs of deception when renting
Exclusive
10:13 AM • 19053 views
Ukraine prepares to reform the title "Mother Heroine": what will change?
09:40 AM • 36643 views
Strike on Kryvyi Rih on June 30: enemy UAV hit near military enlistment office
June 30, 06:31 AM • 78254 views
What changes await Ukrainians in July: a new voltage standard in the power grid and the return of salary indexation
June 29, 04:28 PM • 97835 views
President Zelenskyy posthumously awarded pilot Maksym Ustymenko the title of Hero of Ukraine: details of the decree
June 29, 02:43 PM • 114364 views
Trump considers new sanctions against Russia after July vacation - Senator Lindsey Graham
Exclusive
June 29, 10:23 AM • 102156 views
A Week on the Growing Moon: Astro-Forecast for June 30 - July 6
June 28, 04:01 PM • 259921 views
What unites the former vice-mayor of Kharkiv, a sushi restaurant employee, and fortification structures?
June 28, 02:03 PM • 195602 views
Five long-awaited premieres: what to watch in hot July
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+22°
8.9m/s
42%
744mm
Popular news
Charlize Theron criticized Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez for their extravagant $50 million weddingJune 30, 06:34 AM • 36012 views
Kryvyi Rih subjected to Russian drone attack, there are hits - VilkulJune 30, 07:05 AM • 42089 views
"F1" with Brad Pitt debuted with $144 million globally, securing Apple's first box office hitJune 30, 07:19 AM • 51481 views
A military responded if the enemy is indeed advancing in ZaporizhzhiaJune 30, 07:21 AM • 33336 views
Netflix unveils teaser for "Troll 2," the sequel to the successful Norwegian monster story11:05 AM • 27973 views
Publications
Canadian passport is not an indulgence: how the claimant for "Gulliver" Adamovsky tries to hide his Russian citizenship
Exclusive
12:58 PM • 11616 views
What changes await Ukrainians in July: a new voltage standard in the power grid and the return of salary indexationJune 30, 06:31 AM • 78255 views
What unites the former vice-mayor of Kharkiv, a sushi restaurant employee, and fortification structures?June 28, 04:01 PM • 259921 views
"I am not perfect - I am real": Olena Sosedka's motherhood as an example of strength
Exclusive
June 27, 03:12 PM • 278215 views
Wedding of the century for 20 million: Bezos closed part of Venice for the ceremonyJune 27, 01:17 PM • 264402 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Andrii Sybiha
Donald Trump
Ihor Terekhov
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Lindsey Graham
Actual places
Ukraine
Germany
United States
Turkey
China
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Netflix unveils teaser for "Troll 2," the sequel to the successful Norwegian monster story11:05 AM • 28088 views
"F1" with Brad Pitt debuted with $144 million globally, securing Apple's first box office hitJune 30, 07:19 AM • 51601 views
Thai schoolboy rides a stallion to school every dayJune 29, 11:06 AM • 77345 views
John Travolta revives iconic 'Grease' character at Hollywood BowlJune 29, 09:35 AM • 89039 views
Five long-awaited premieres: what to watch in hot JulyJune 28, 02:03 PM • 195602 views
Actual
Lockheed Martin F-35 Lightning II
IRIS-T
Shahed-136
Diia (service)
Eurofighter Typhoon

Diia introduces new service for drivers: allows quick replacement of vehicle registration certificate

Kyiv • UNN

 • 324 views

A new online vehicle registration certificate replacement service has appeared in the Diia application. Now drivers can renew, re-issue, or convert their vehicle's technical passport to digital format, ordering its delivery by Ukrposhta.

Diia introduces new service for drivers: allows quick replacement of vehicle registration certificate

A new service has appeared for drivers in the Diia application - 'replacement of the vehicle registration certificate', said on Monday Deputy Prime Minister for Innovations, Development of Education, Science and Technology - Minister of Digital Transformation Mykhailo Fedorov on social networks, writes UNN.

A new service has been added to Diia - online replacement of the vehicle registration certificate. If you have lost or damaged your vehicle registration certificate, changed your license plates, or simply want to switch to a digital format - everything can be done online in Diia. Fast, convenient, without unnecessary stress

- Fedorov wrote.

How to use the service

Through the Diia application in the Services section - Driver - Vehicle registration certificate replacement. The next step is to sign the application and indicate a convenient delivery method - Ukrposhta branch or courier.

The service is available if:

  • you are 18 or older;
    • you have a tax number (RNOKPP) in Diia;
      • you have a biometric document in Diia: passport or residence permit;
        • you are the car owner and have a registration certificate.

          Driver services are available again in "Diia": what is it about28.05.25, 14:43 • 2914 views

          Julia Shramko

          Julia Shramko

          SocietyAuto
          Diia (service)
          Mikhail Fedorov
          Ukrainian Railways
          Tesla
          $
          0
          0
          1
          2
          3
          4
          5
          6
          7
          8
          9
          0
          0
          1
          2
          3
          4
          5
          6
          7
          8
          9
          0
          0
          1
          2
          3
          4
          5
          6
          7
          8
          9
          .
          0
          0
          1
          2
          3
          4
          5
          6
          7
          8
          9
          0
          0
          1
          2
          3
          4
          5
          6
          7
          8
          9
          S&P 500
          $
          0
          0
          1
          2
          3
          4
          5
          6
          7
          8
          9
          ,
          0
          0
          1
          2
          3
          4
          5
          6
          7
          8
          9
          0
          0
          1
          2
          3
          4
          5
          6
          7
          8
          9
          0
          0
          1
          2
          3
          4
          5
          6
          7
          8
          9
          Brent Oil
          $
          0
          0
          1
          2
          3
          4
          5
          6
          7
          8
          9
          0
          0
          1
          2
          3
          4
          5
          6
          7
          8
          9
          .
          0
          0
          1
          2
          3
          4
          5
          6
          7
          8
          9
          0
          0
          1
          2
          3
          4
          5
          6
          7
          8
          9
          Gold
          $
          0
          0
          1
          2
          3
          4
          5
          6
          7
          8
          9
          ,
          0
          0
          1
          2
          3
          4
          5
          6
          7
          8
          9
          0
          0
          1
          2
          3
          4
          5
          6
          7
          8
          9
          0
          0
          1
          2
          3
          4
          5
          6
          7
          8
          9
          Gas TTF
          $
          0
          0
          1
          2
          3
          4
          5
          6
          7
          8
          9
          0
          0
          1
          2
          3
          4
          5
          6
          7
          8
          9
          .
          0
          0
          1
          2
          3
          4
          5
          6
          7
          8
          9
          0
          0
          1
          2
          3
          4
          5
          6
          7
          8
          9