Driver services are available again in "Diia": what is it about

In "Diia", after technical work, access to services for drivers has been restored - replacement of a driver's license, purchase or sale of cars, car sharing, the online service of state services reported on Wednesday, writes UNN.



Details

"Ta-dam - driving services are back! Everything has been finalized and checked," the message says.

According to "Diia", the necessary services are working again:

replacement of a driver's license;

re-registration of the car;

car sharing.

Supplement

From May 24 to May 27, services for replacing a driver's license, buying or selling cars, and car sharing in "Diia" were unavailable. Technical work was carried out on two electronic registers - the Unified State Register of Vehicles and the Register of Administrative Offenses in the field of road safety.