Driver services are available again in "Diia": what is it about
Kyiv • UNN
The services were unavailable from May 24 to May 27 due to technical work with vehicle and administrative offense registers. The services are now fully restored.
In "Diia", after technical work, access to services for drivers has been restored - replacement of a driver's license, purchase or sale of cars, car sharing, the online service of state services reported on Wednesday, writes UNN.
Details
"Ta-dam - driving services are back! Everything has been finalized and checked," the message says.
According to "Diia", the necessary services are working again:
- replacement of a driver's license;
- re-registration of the car;
- car sharing.
Supplement
From May 24 to May 27, services for replacing a driver's license, buying or selling cars, and car sharing in "Diia" were unavailable. Technical work was carried out on two electronic registers - the Unified State Register of Vehicles and the Register of Administrative Offenses in the field of road safety.