EU car market grew by 5.8% in October: electric cars popular despite falling Tesla sales

11:46 AM • 4104 views
Due to the lawyer's absence, the court could not consider the issue of suspending the oncologist whose patient died in the scandalous "Odrex" clinicPhoto
10:50 AM • 9730 views
Russian attack on Kyiv on November 25: death toll rises to 7 peoplePhoto
10:00 AM • 21587 views
Ukraine may face prolonged power outages in winter: expert named key factors
09:24 AM • 18836 views
Umerov after peace talks in Geneva: there is a "common understanding" on the agreement, Zelenskyy's visit to the US for an agreement with Trump is expected in November
08:07 AM • 27142 views
Large-scale power outages: over 100,000 consumers left without electricity after Russian attack
07:50 AM • 35056 views
Romania scrambled fighter jets amid Russian attack on Ukraine: detected drone invasion of airspace
07:40 AM • 32060 views
In Kyiv, 14 injured and 6 dead as a result of the enemy attack: new footage of the consequencesPhoto
07:26 AM • 28233 views
US cannot endlessly supply weapons to Ukraine - Trump's spokeswoman Leavitt
November 24, 08:32 PM • 46523 views
"There is something to work on": Zelenskyy revealed details of Geneva talks on Trump's peace planVideo
November 24, 04:43 PM • 71319 views
Svyrydenko to coordinate candidacies for energy and justice ministers with 'Servant of the People' faction MPs - Zelenskyy
Popular news
CPD: Russians suffer from drug shortages due to war and sanctionsNovember 25, 03:06 AM • 5902 views
Enemy's night attack on Kyiv region resulted in a fatality in Bila Tserkva communityNovember 25, 03:32 AM • 8190 views
The number of dead and wounded as a result of the night attack on Kyiv is growing, people may be under the rubbleVideoNovember 25, 05:36 AM • 60813 views
US Army Secretary Driscoll's meeting with Russians in Abu Dhabi: new details revealed08:01 AM • 41700 views
Meghan Markle took a designer dress from a fashion photoshoot without asking - media08:39 AM • 30037 views
Publications
Ukraine may face prolonged power outages in winter: expert named key factors
10:00 AM • 21593 views
"Nut" cookies like in childhood: top 5 best recipesPhotoNovember 24, 05:21 PM • 75264 views
Transfer of German Skyranger 35 to Ukraine: what tasks the vehicle can performPhotoVideo
November 24, 01:47 PM • 103470 views
Aviation on the brink: without tax breaks, Ukraine risks losing a strategic industry
November 24, 01:20 PM • 93676 views
Some EU countries restrict aid to Ukrainian refugees: what the UN says
November 24, 07:12 AM • 99701 views
UNN Lite
Meghan Markle took a designer dress from a fashion photoshoot without asking - media08:39 AM • 30204 views
German actor Udo Kier, known for his roles in "My Own Private Idaho" and "Flesh for Frankenstein," has died at 81November 24, 08:11 AM • 62403 views
"Wicked" Part Two Breaks Box Office RecordsNovember 24, 07:49 AM • 63773 views
Demi Lovato danced on a yacht and talked about working on a documentaryNovember 22, 07:12 PM • 71120 views
Wife of US Vice President Vance spotted without wedding ring during official eventVideoNovember 22, 08:13 AM • 80438 views
EU car market grew by 5.8% in October: electric cars popular despite falling Tesla sales

Kyiv • UNN

 • 672 views

The European Union car market grew by 5.8% in October, with 916,609 new cars registered. In the first 10 months of 2025, 8.97 million new cars were registered, which is 1.4% more than last year.

EU car market grew by 5.8% in October: electric cars popular despite falling Tesla sales

The European Union car market grew by 5.8% year-on-year in October, with 916,609 new cars registered, the European Automobile Manufacturers' Association (ACEA) reported on Tuesday, writes UNN with reference to dpa.

Details

In the first 10 months of 2025, approximately 8.97 million new cars were registered, which is 1.4% more than in the same period last year, although the total number remains significantly lower than the levels observed before the coronavirus pandemic, ACEA reports.

Electric vehicles were particularly popular, accounting for 16.4% of new registrations in 10 months compared to 13.2% last year. This happened despite a drop in sales of Tesla, a pioneer in the electric vehicle market, in the EU, which fell by 48% year-on-year, with a 39% drop since the beginning of this year.

Volkswagen Group remains the undisputed market leader in the EU: sales of its brands grew by 7.9% in October. Sports car manufacturer Porsche AG, part of the VW Group, reported a 28% decline in sales.

Registrations of BMW Group brands also increased by 8.7%, while Mercedes-Benz increased by 2%. Stellantis Group, which owns brands such as Peugeot, Citroën, Fiat and Opel, recorded a 6.6% year-on-year sales growth in October.

Top ten most popular cars among Ukrainians are SUVs: an electric car leads the ranking04.11.25, 09:18 • 6336 views

Julia Shramko

EconomyAuto
Porsche
Tesla, Inc.
Citroën
European Union