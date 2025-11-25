EU car market grew by 5.8% in October: electric cars popular despite falling Tesla sales

The European Union car market grew by 5.8% year-on-year in October, with 916,609 new cars registered, the European Automobile Manufacturers' Association (ACEA) reported on Tuesday, writes UNN with reference to dpa.

In the first 10 months of 2025, approximately 8.97 million new cars were registered, which is 1.4% more than in the same period last year, although the total number remains significantly lower than the levels observed before the coronavirus pandemic, ACEA reports.

Electric vehicles were particularly popular, accounting for 16.4% of new registrations in 10 months compared to 13.2% last year. This happened despite a drop in sales of Tesla, a pioneer in the electric vehicle market, in the EU, which fell by 48% year-on-year, with a 39% drop since the beginning of this year.

Volkswagen Group remains the undisputed market leader in the EU: sales of its brands grew by 7.9% in October. Sports car manufacturer Porsche AG, part of the VW Group, reported a 28% decline in sales.

Registrations of BMW Group brands also increased by 8.7%, while Mercedes-Benz increased by 2%. Stellantis Group, which owns brands such as Peugeot, Citroën, Fiat and Opel, recorded a 6.6% year-on-year sales growth in October.

