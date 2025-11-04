Top ten most popular cars among Ukrainians are SUVs: an electric car leads the ranking

Crossovers became the bestsellers in the passenger car market in Ukraine in October, the Ukrautoprom association reported, UNN writes.

In October 2025, the ten most popular models accounted for 38% of the Ukrainian new passenger car market. For the umpteenth time, only crossovers made it into the top ten most popular cars. - reports Ukrautoprom.

The VOLKSWAGEN ID.Unyx electric car topped the ranking.

TOP 10 new passenger cars of the month:

VOLKSWAGEN ID.Unyx - 441 units. RENAULT Duster - 432 units. BYD Song Plus - 391 units. TOYOTA RAV-4 - 384 units. BYD Leopard 3 - 261 units. TOYOTA Land Cruiser Prado - 247 units. HYUNDAI Tucson - 244 units. SKODA Kodiaq - 217 units. VOLKSWAGEN Touareg - 189 units. ZEEKR 7X - 169 units.

Ukrainians record-breakingly increased new car purchases: Chinese BYD continues to lead