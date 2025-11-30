$42.190.00
Oksana Markarova becomes presidential adviser on reconstruction and investment
Ukraine imposes sanctions against Russian energy sector synchronized with the US, targeting "Lukoil" and "Rosneft" – Zelenskyy
Ukraine's air defense intercepted most UAVs during night attack: 104 enemy drones destroyed and suppressed
I expect results from the delegation in the USA, they have the necessary directives - Zelenskyy
On November 30, power outages and restrictions will be in effect in Ukraine: schedules published
Rescuers in Kyiv have completed work on eliminating the consequences of Russian strikes on November 29
Yermak's resignation could weaken Zelenskyy's political control - NYT
Ukraine is facing a cold snap down to +9 degrees: weather forecast for Sunday, November 30
Zelenskyy: it's time to change basic documents on Ukraine's defense, including the defense plan, gave instructions to Shmyhal
Europe's water reserves are depleting due to climate change - Guardian
Almost 185,000 vehicles sold through "Diia" since the beginning of 2025 - Ministry of Internal Affairs

Kyiv • UNN

 • 96 views

Since the beginning of 2025, almost 185,000 vehicles have been sold through the "Diia" application in Ukraine, of which more than 25,000 have received new license plates of the DI series. Sellers can destroy old numbers if the buyer has chosen new ones, and online transactions are only available for individuals.

Almost 185,000 vehicles sold through "Diia" since the beginning of 2025 - Ministry of Internal Affairs

Since the beginning of 2025, almost 185,000 vehicles have been sold in Ukraine through the "Diia" application. This was reported by UNN with reference to the Main Service Center of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Ukraine.

Details

Of these, more than 25,000 received new license plates of the DI series - about 14% of all transactions. Most new numbers were issued to passenger cars - more than 19,000 sets. Also, more than 1,300 were received by electric vehicles, more than 4,200 by motorcycles, and 360 by mopeds.

The Ministry of Internal Affairs notes that most car owners leave the license plates on the sold vehicle. If the buyer ordered new DI series numbers, the old ones do not need to be handed over to the service center. They can be destroyed independently if the owner does not transfer them to the new owner. At the same time, it is emphasized: it is forbidden to use license plates not registered for the vehicle.

If the seller wants to keep the existing license plate for responsible storage, the purchase and sale agreement must be drawn up directly at the Ministry of Internal Affairs' TSC.

At the same time, only individuals can conclude an online agreement in Diia. The seller just needs to log in to the application, generate a QR code, and transfer it to the buyer.

When submitting an application, the buyer must:

  • leave the old number or reserve a new one from the DI series;
    • choose a paid or free combination of numbers;
      • choose an electronic or plastic registration certificate;
        • specify the Ukrposhta branch for delivery;
          • check the data and pay for the service.

            License plates and certificates are delivered by Ukrposhta within 10 days. You can also order only an electronic certificate and use the car immediately after it appears in "Diia".

            Recall

            Car owners with license plates stored at the Ministry of Internal Affairs had to pay for the service by June 3, otherwise these numbers would be destroyed. The storage cost is UAH 10.80 per day.

            Alla Kiosak

