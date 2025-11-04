ukenru
EU approves another tranche for Ukraine within the Ukraine Facility of 1.8 billion euros
07:40 AM • 13944 views
Poland wants to create its own drone wall to counter the Russian threat
Exclusive
07:25 AM • 32259 views
Has AI become a salvation from the personnel shortage in Ukraine?
06:34 AM • 21386 views
DIU revealed details of the operation in Pokrovsk: work is underway to eliminate enemy attempts to expand influence on logisticsPhoto
Exclusive
November 3, 04:38 PM • 75393 views
What you can save on when raising a child during wartime: life hacks for mothers of children aged 0 to 16Photo
November 3, 03:27 PM • 45718 views
A pre-trial restraint measure has been chosen for the judge who caused a fatal road accident in Prykarpattia
Exclusive
November 3, 02:53 PM • 43344 views
Smells of the Soviet past: economist explained why the number of pharmacies in Ukraine should not be reduced
November 3, 02:21 PM • 35077 views
What about the EU aid to Ukraine in the coming years and is there a connection with the IMF - the European Commission's response
Exclusive
November 3, 02:12 PM • 51110 views
Undeclared cohabitant and a ring worth 700,000 hryvnias: NACP must check the lifestyle of acting rector of SBITU Andriy KudryashovPhoto
November 3, 01:44 PM • 18730 views
Why power outage schedules can change during the day: the Ministry of Energy provided an explanation
How to verify the authenticity of a car registration certificate: The Ministry of Internal Affairs offers advice

Kyiv • UNN

 • 190 views

The Ministry of Internal Affairs of Ukraine reported that modern vehicle registration certificates have multi-level protection. Documents issued before 2013 can be exchanged for new ones at the Ministry of Internal Affairs service centers to display data online.

How to verify the authenticity of a car registration certificate: The Ministry of Internal Affairs offers advice

Ukrainians have been told how to check the authenticity of a vehicle registration certificate. This was reported by UNN with reference to the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Ukraine.

Details

As noted by the Ministry of Internal Affairs, modern certificates have multi-level protection - laser engraving, special paint, a hologram, and a QR code that leads to an official online service. Thanks to these elements, forging the document is practically impossible.

However, if the vehicle registration certificate was issued before 2013, some information may not be displayed online. In such cases, it is recommended to contact any Ministry of Internal Affairs service center and exchange the document for a modern sample.

After that, the data will appear in the Driver's Cabinet and the "Diia" application. At the same time, old documents remain valid, but they can be updated at will for greater convenience.

Recall

As UNN previously reported, as of the end of October 2025, the Unified Register of Debtors recorded over 2 million fines for traffic violations. This is 43% more than at the beginning of the full-scale war.

Yevhen Ustimenko

