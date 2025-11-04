How to verify the authenticity of a car registration certificate: The Ministry of Internal Affairs offers advice

Ukrainians have been told how to check the authenticity of a vehicle registration certificate. This was reported by UNN with reference to the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Ukraine.

Details

As noted by the Ministry of Internal Affairs, modern certificates have multi-level protection - laser engraving, special paint, a hologram, and a QR code that leads to an official online service. Thanks to these elements, forging the document is practically impossible.

However, if the vehicle registration certificate was issued before 2013, some information may not be displayed online. In such cases, it is recommended to contact any Ministry of Internal Affairs service center and exchange the document for a modern sample.

After that, the data will appear in the Driver's Cabinet and the "Diia" application. At the same time, old documents remain valid, but they can be updated at will for greater convenience.

Recall

