Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Zelenskyy considers holding a referendum on Donbas amid US pressure - Bloomberg

Kyiv • UNN

 • 16 views

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is considering holding a referendum on transferring Donbas to Russia. This comes amid growing pressure from the United States to agree to the terms of a new peace plan that would involve a 20% reduction in Ukraine's territory.

Zelenskyy considers holding a referendum on Donbas amid US pressure - Bloomberg

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is considering holding a referendum on the transfer of Donbas to Russia, while Kyiv is under increasing pressure from the United States to agree to the terms of a new peace plan. This was reported by Bloomberg, informs UNN.

Details

The publication indicates that Moscow insists that Ukraine withdraw its troops from the eastern territories, including areas of Donetsk and Luhansk regions that the Russian military failed to capture during the almost four-year invasion.

The peace plan approved by Russia will reduce Ukraine's territory by 20%. Crimea, Luhansk and Donetsk regions will be recognized as de facto Russian. The front lines will be frozen in Kherson and Zaporizhzhia, and the rest of these two regions will still belong to the Russians

- the article says.

The authors note that the war in Ukraine "is increasingly straining the continent." Thus, NATO Secretary General Marco Rutte warned on Thursday that Russia "will come for the rest of Europe if its warmongering is not stopped now."

Recall

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that he would be ready for presidential elections if international partners could ensure safe conditions.

Germany suggests Ukraine may need to hold a referendum to end the war

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

PoliticsNews of the World
War in Ukraine
Donetsk Oblast
Luhansk Oblast
NATO
Europe
Crimea
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
United States
Ukraine
Kyiv