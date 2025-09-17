Czech initiative to collect shells for Ukraine under threat due to criticism ahead of elections

$41.230.05
48.500.10
ukenru
September 16, 04:50 PM • 17626 views
Trump's visit to Britain: program of events and what to expect
Exclusive
September 16, 03:22 PM • 31883 views
Epidemic season in Ukraine: a time when we remember that a nearby pharmacy is convenient
Exclusive
September 16, 02:08 PM • 22287 views
The Cabinet of Ministers extended the term of the official investigation into the temporarily suspended head of the State Aviation Service, Bilchuk, for another month – source
September 16, 10:17 AM • 37790 views
EU adopts recommendation on Ukrainians exiting temporary protection: what it entails
Exclusive
September 16, 10:07 AM • 53087 views
Economist on State Budget-2026: the question is not how to divide, but how to raise the funds that were "drawn"
Exclusive
September 16, 09:54 AM • 25259 views
Infant's body found in sewer in Kryvyi Rih
Exclusive
September 16, 09:19 AM • 42442 views
Investing in gemstones: Ukraine's experience through the prism of global trends
September 16, 08:08 AM • 37082 views
Champions League returns: schedule of the first round matches
September 16, 07:46 AM • 16830 views
General Staff confirmed damage to Saratov oil refinery in Russia
Exclusive
September 16, 07:30 AM • 37829 views
Digital detox: how to reduce time spent on gadgetsPhoto
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+14°
1.2m/s
65%
749mm
Popular news
Man arrested in Britain for flying drone over Windsor Park ahead of Trump's visitSeptember 16, 05:02 PM • 3022 views
There is no friendly intention in Russia: Zelenskyy on the report of the Foreign Intelligence ServiceSeptember 16, 06:06 PM • 3756 views
Trump announced a great conversation with Modi: it was about resolving the conflict in UkraineSeptember 16, 06:36 PM • 4752 views
Former Dynamo and Shakhtar goalkeeper detained while attempting to illegally cross the border, he is already in a training center of the Armed Forces of Ukraine - mediaPhotoSeptember 16, 08:20 PM • 5944 views
Over ten enemy UAVs attack Kirovohrad region: explosions heard in the city10:47 PM • 4314 views
Publications
Trump's visit to Britain: program of events and what to expectSeptember 16, 04:50 PM • 17626 views
Epidemic season in Ukraine: a time when we remember that a nearby pharmacy is convenient
Exclusive
September 16, 03:22 PM • 31883 views
The enemy strikes logistics warehouses. What is known about the Shahed attack in Kyiv OblastSeptember 16, 12:55 PM • 22186 views
Economist on State Budget-2026: the question is not how to divide, but how to raise the funds that were "drawn"
Exclusive
September 16, 10:07 AM • 53087 views
Investing in gemstones: Ukraine's experience through the prism of global trends
Exclusive
September 16, 09:19 AM • 42442 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Charles III
Keir Starmer
Marco Rubio
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
United Kingdom
Hungary
Kharkiv
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Coachella 2026 announced headliners: Bieber, Carpenter, Karol G, and AnymaSeptember 16, 02:15 PM • 12193 views
Police broke into Pivovarov's concert in New York and stopped the performanceVideoSeptember 16, 12:26 PM • 19508 views
Emmy Award: "Adolescence" star becomes youngest laureate in history. List of winnersPhotoSeptember 15, 08:11 AM • 50788 views
Shares of Labubu maker fall most since April: what's the reasonSeptember 15, 07:06 AM • 49620 views
World record set in Romania with a 2.7 km long tablePhotoSeptember 14, 09:45 AM • 54206 views
Actual
Fox News
Lockheed Martin F-35 Lightning II
Financial Times
The Washington Post
The Economist

Czech initiative to collect shells for Ukraine under threat due to criticism ahead of elections

Kyiv • UNN

 • 190 views

The Czech Republic, which coordinates the supply of artillery shells to Ukraine, has faced criticism from the ANO party, which considers the program too expensive. The party leader promises to cancel it if he returns to power, despite the initiative's success in reducing Russia's advantage in ammunition.

Czech initiative to collect shells for Ukraine under threat due to criticism ahead of elections

The Czech Republic, which coordinates an international initiative to supply Ukraine with artillery shells, has faced criticism from the populist ANO party. Its leader, Andrej Babiš, stated that the program is too expensive for taxpayers and promised to cancel it if he returns to power. This is reported by UNN with reference to Politico.

Based on the information we have, there is an inappropriate profit margin, low quality, and questionable suppliers. For these reasons, it should be managed at the NATO level

- said ANO Deputy Chairman Karel Havlíček.

Details

The Czech government, led by Prime Minister Petr Fiala, defends the initiative, emphasizing that stopping ammunition supplies would be a "gift to Putin" and would jeopardize Europe's security. Czech President Petr Pavel reminded that it was thanks to this program that Russia's advantage in ammunition was reduced from tenfold to a 2-to-1 ratio.

Last year, the Czech Republic ensured the supply of 1.5 million large shells with the support of 14 partner states, and this year it plans to increase the volume to 1.8 million. The organizers emphasize that a significant part of the funding comes from international donors, and the Czech government tries to report on the progress of the project as transparently as possible. Although some information must be kept from the public.

We cannot publicly disclose the type or price of ammunition, its destination, or the delivery date. However, every donation is reported weekly

- emphasized Aleš Vytečka, head of the Agency for Intergovernmental Defense Cooperation.

Along with official state support, volunteer initiatives are also actively working. The company "Gift for Putin" raised over 1 billion crowns (41 million euros), which allowed the purchase of artillery, armored vehicles, and even a Black Hawk helicopter for Ukraine.

Experts note that the historical experience of occupations in the 20th century forms a special sympathy of Czechs for Ukraine's struggle for freedom.

Recall

As reported by Czech Foreign Minister Jan Lipavský, Ukraine has received over a million large-caliber artillery shells within the framework of the Czech initiative. The total number of transferred ammunition will reach 1.8 million shells by the end of the year.

Germany, Poland, Czech Republic: Zelenskyy named countries with which norms on multiple citizenship will be applied first26.08.25, 21:32 • 3969 views

Veronika Marchenko

War in UkrainePolitics
charity
Petr Pavel
Petr Fiala
NATO
Jan Lipavský
Czech Republic
Europe
Ukraine