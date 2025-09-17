The Czech Republic, which coordinates an international initiative to supply Ukraine with artillery shells, has faced criticism from the populist ANO party. Its leader, Andrej Babiš, stated that the program is too expensive for taxpayers and promised to cancel it if he returns to power. This is reported by UNN with reference to Politico.

Based on the information we have, there is an inappropriate profit margin, low quality, and questionable suppliers. For these reasons, it should be managed at the NATO level - said ANO Deputy Chairman Karel Havlíček.

Details

The Czech government, led by Prime Minister Petr Fiala, defends the initiative, emphasizing that stopping ammunition supplies would be a "gift to Putin" and would jeopardize Europe's security. Czech President Petr Pavel reminded that it was thanks to this program that Russia's advantage in ammunition was reduced from tenfold to a 2-to-1 ratio.

Last year, the Czech Republic ensured the supply of 1.5 million large shells with the support of 14 partner states, and this year it plans to increase the volume to 1.8 million. The organizers emphasize that a significant part of the funding comes from international donors, and the Czech government tries to report on the progress of the project as transparently as possible. Although some information must be kept from the public.

We cannot publicly disclose the type or price of ammunition, its destination, or the delivery date. However, every donation is reported weekly - emphasized Aleš Vytečka, head of the Agency for Intergovernmental Defense Cooperation.

Along with official state support, volunteer initiatives are also actively working. The company "Gift for Putin" raised over 1 billion crowns (41 million euros), which allowed the purchase of artillery, armored vehicles, and even a Black Hawk helicopter for Ukraine.

Experts note that the historical experience of occupations in the 20th century forms a special sympathy of Czechs for Ukraine's struggle for freedom.

Recall

As reported by Czech Foreign Minister Jan Lipavský, Ukraine has received over a million large-caliber artillery shells within the framework of the Czech initiative. The total number of transferred ammunition will reach 1.8 million shells by the end of the year.

