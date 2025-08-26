Germany, Poland, Czech Republic: Zelenskyy named countries with which norms on multiple citizenship will be applied first

Germany, Poland, and the Czech Republic will be the first countries to implement the provisions on multiple citizenship. After that, multiple citizenship can be extended to Canada and the USA.

This was announced by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy at a meeting with representatives of the Ukrainian World Congress, as reported by the Official Internet Representation of the President, conveyed by UNN.

Details

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy met with representatives of the Ukrainian World Congress to coordinate joint efforts to increase support for Ukraine worldwide. The Head of State thanked the Congress for its active work, which serves as Ukraine's voice in the world, conducts educational activities, and shapes the country's image abroad. - the report states.

It is noted that during the meeting, issues related to multiple citizenship were discussed.

The first countries with which this mechanism will be applied will be Germany, Poland, and the Czech Republic. After that, multiple citizenship can be extended to Canada and the USA. - Zelenskyy stated.

Also discussed at the meeting were diplomatic work, the return of children abducted by Russia, the importance of increasing sanctions pressure on Russia, and how the Congress can contribute to this.

Separately, support for Ukrainian schoolchildren was discussed: the construction of shelters, an increase in the number of school buses, the provision of gadgets, and additional funding for free student meals.

Recall

In July, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy signed the law on multiple citizenship.

Zelenskyy reported that thanks to multiple citizenship, Ukraine will be able to create more real legal bases for the unity of the entire great Ukrainian people - millions of Ukrainians on all continents, as well as those representatives of other nations who have linked their fate with Ukraine.

Also in July, Zelenskyy stated that Ukraine can already begin identifying the first partner countries for multiple citizenship.

About 20 laws need to be amended, as they contradict the law on multiple citizenship for Ukrainians.