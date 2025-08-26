Germany, Poland, Czech Republic: Zelenskyy named countries with which norms on multiple citizenship will be applied first

$41.430.15
48.470.56
ukenru
Exclusive
05:12 PM • 20278 views
The President signed laws on Defence City: will new prospects open up for the Ukrainian defense industry and aviation?
04:15 PM • 37496 views
The government allowed men aged 18 to 22 to travel abroad
02:13 PM • 29489 views
Magnetic storms in September 2025: dates and tips for weather-sensitive people
Exclusive
August 26, 12:42 PM • 83264 views
Resilience Test: How Ukrainian Aviation Remains Competitive Amidst War
August 26, 10:16 AM • 124019 views
The offensive actions of the Ukrainian Armed Forces disabled 17% of Russia's oil refining capacities
Exclusive
August 26, 11:32 AM • 116433 views
Kuzminykh's anti-state bill: how the MP's "reforms" destroy pharmacies and play into the hands of pharmaceutical giants
Exclusive
August 26, 11:23 AM • 51499 views
Farewell summer: what weather awaits Ukrainians in autumn 2025
August 26, 06:24 AM • 148668 views
2025 Academic Year: What Changes in the Educational Program Await Students
August 26, 05:36 AM • 61801 views
Veto does not disable Starlink for Ukraine: Polish president's office commented on deputy prime minister's statement
Exclusive
August 25, 03:56 PM • 55676 views
Legalization of cryptocurrencies: a chance for Ukraine and additional billions for the budget
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+14°
1.5m/s
63%
750mm
Popular news
"Caught Stealing": Darren Aronofsky filmed a new thriller with Austin ButlerVideoAugust 26, 10:03 AM • 93709 views
Explosion on Russian tanker near Chukotka: there are casualties, propaganda downplays the significance of the accident - Center for Countering DisinformationAugust 26, 10:30 AM • 60833 views
Government will update border crossing rules for men aged 18 to 22 today - ZelenskyyAugust 26, 11:34 AM • 65592 views
Netflix canceled "The Coast" - one of the most popular series of the year01:17 PM • 41954 views
Delicious and nutritious potato dishes: top recipes for every tablePhoto02:05 PM • 23426 views
Publications
The President signed laws on Defence City: will new prospects open up for the Ukrainian defense industry and aviation?
Exclusive
05:12 PM • 20206 views
Delicious and nutritious potato dishes: top recipes for every tablePhoto02:05 PM • 23988 views
Resilience Test: How Ukrainian Aviation Remains Competitive Amidst War
Exclusive
August 26, 12:42 PM • 83148 views
Kuzminykh's anti-state bill: how the MP's "reforms" destroy pharmacies and play into the hands of pharmaceutical giants
Exclusive
August 26, 11:32 AM • 116369 views
Shareholders of banks being withdrawn from the market are forced to seek justice at the ECHRAugust 26, 08:06 AM • 146198 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Andriy Sybiha
Donald Trump
Yulia Svyrydenko
Friedrich Merz
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Europe
Odesa
Luxembourg
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce announce engagement after two years of relationshipPhoto05:52 PM • 1508 views
Netflix canceled "The Coast" - one of the most popular series of the year01:17 PM • 42699 views
"Caught Stealing": Darren Aronofsky filmed a new thriller with Austin ButlerVideoAugust 26, 10:03 AM • 94553 views
An unknown phenomenon was recorded at night in the sky over UkrainePhotoAugust 26, 06:39 AM • 125919 views
"Greedy" Zoë Kravitz: a new romance with Harry Styles or another Hollywood scandal?PhotoAugust 25, 02:33 PM • 56302 views
Actual
Ammunition
United States dollar
Hryvnia
Euro
Football

Germany, Poland, Czech Republic: Zelenskyy named countries with which norms on multiple citizenship will be applied first

Kyiv • UNN

 • 214 views

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced that Germany, Poland, and the Czech Republic will be the first countries to apply the norms on multiple citizenship. After that, multiple citizenship can be extended to Canada and the USA.

Germany, Poland, Czech Republic: Zelenskyy named countries with which norms on multiple citizenship will be applied first

Germany, Poland, and the Czech Republic will be the first countries to implement the provisions on multiple citizenship. After that, multiple citizenship can be extended to Canada and the USA.

This was announced by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy at a meeting with representatives of the Ukrainian World Congress, as reported by the Official Internet Representation of the President, conveyed by UNN.

Details

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy met with representatives of the Ukrainian World Congress to coordinate joint efforts to increase support for Ukraine worldwide. The Head of State thanked the Congress for its active work, which serves as Ukraine's voice in the world, conducts educational activities, and shapes the country's image abroad.

- the report states. 

It is noted that during the meeting, issues related to multiple citizenship were discussed.

The first countries with which this mechanism will be applied will be Germany, Poland, and the Czech Republic. After that, multiple citizenship can be extended to Canada and the USA.

- Zelenskyy stated.

Also discussed at the meeting were diplomatic work, the return of children abducted by Russia, the importance of increasing sanctions pressure on Russia, and how the Congress can contribute to this.

Separately, support for Ukrainian schoolchildren was discussed: the construction of shelters, an increase in the number of school buses, the provision of gadgets, and additional funding for free student meals.

Recall

In July, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy signed the law on multiple citizenship.

Zelenskyy reported that thanks to multiple citizenship, Ukraine will be able to create more real legal bases for the unity of the entire great Ukrainian people - millions of Ukrainians on all continents, as well as those representatives of other nations who have linked their fate with Ukraine.

Also in July, Zelenskyy stated that Ukraine can already begin identifying the first partner countries for multiple citizenship.

About 20 laws need to be amended, as they contradict the law on multiple citizenship for Ukrainians.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

PoliticsNews of the World
Education
Canada
Czech Republic
Germany
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
United States
Ukraine
Poland