TikTok bots promoting anti-establishment parties and pro-Russian narratives discovered in Czech Republic ahead of elections

$41.220.08
48.370.07
ukenru
07:38 AM • 2594 views
Odesa was completely flooded during the bad weather: a commission was created to investigate the causes of the tragedy
06:36 AM • 8352 views
Russian missile modernization outpaces Ukrainian Patriot defense system - Financial Times
05:53 AM • 10261 views
US to provide Ukraine with intelligence for deep strikes inside Russia - WSJ
05:30 AM • 16898 views
"Dynamo" - "Crystal Palace", "Aberdeen" - "Shakhtar": Ukrainian clubs start in the Conference LeaguePhoto
03:16 AM • 13870 views
EU prepares tougher sanctions against Russia - Von der Leyen
October 1, 11:57 PM • 17647 views
Defense Forces cut through the "Dobropillia salient" and advanced up to 1400 m - SyrskyiPhoto
October 1, 05:21 PM • 35913 views
Chernihiv region introduces hourly power outage schedules
Exclusive
October 1, 03:19 PM • 46160 views
Anti-Corruption or Commercial Bureau? Why NABU cases turn into business disputes
Exclusive
October 1, 02:16 PM • 30179 views
"They will be unable to react quickly enough to any escalation and to problems": political scientist assessed how the US shutdown could affect Ukraine
Exclusive
October 1, 12:21 PM • 52445 views
Parliamentary elections in the Czech Republic: political scientist explained how they will affect Ukraine
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+6°
1.9m/s
86%
756mm
Popular news
Russians in the temporarily occupied territories are switching pumping stations to draw water directly from reservoirsOctober 1, 11:36 PM • 9622 views
Combat medics gained simplified access to work in civilian medicine and a new specialtyOctober 2, 01:45 AM • 8742 views
In Bukovyna, premium French wine contraband worth almost 1.6 million was discoveredPhotoOctober 2, 02:33 AM • 11870 views
Veterans will be able to apply for a combatant ID at the ASC: the government has changed the procedure03:06 AM • 11760 views
Ukraine hit by powerful magnetic storm: forecast for the coming daysPhoto05:59 AM • 7568 views
Publications
Teacher's Day 2025: What to give a teacher07:31 AM • 4106 views
"Dynamo" - "Crystal Palace", "Aberdeen" - "Shakhtar": Ukrainian clubs start in the Conference LeaguePhoto05:30 AM • 16898 views
Anti-Corruption or Commercial Bureau? Why NABU cases turn into business disputes
Exclusive
October 1, 03:19 PM • 46160 views
Zelenskyy posthumously awarded Stepan Chubenko the title of Hero of Ukraine: who he was and what happened to his killersPhotoOctober 1, 01:07 PM • 37145 views
Parliamentary elections in the Czech Republic: political scientist explained how they will affect Ukraine
Exclusive
October 1, 12:21 PM • 52445 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Mette Frederiksen
Donald Trump
Oleksandr Syrskyi
Leonid Kuchma
Actual places
Ukraine
Kyiv Oblast
United States
Copenhagen
Kharkiv Oblast
Advertisement
UNN Lite
First AI actress Tilly Norwood caused a scandal in HollywoodPhotoOctober 1, 09:58 AM • 42827 views
Euphoria star Eric Dane battles ALS: actor appears in wheelchairVideoOctober 1, 07:33 AM • 51676 views
Pamela Anderson surprised Paris with a new look during Fashion WeekSeptember 30, 06:48 PM • 34656 views
The 50 best restaurants in the US and Canada have been named: in which cities are they located?September 30, 02:16 PM • 37551 views
Director David Lynch's estate listed for sale for $15 millionSeptember 30, 09:59 AM • 47244 views
Actual
9K720 Iskander
Shahed-136
MIM-104 Patriot
Lockheed Martin F-35 Lightning II
NASAMS

TikTok bots promoting anti-establishment parties and pro-Russian narratives discovered in Czech Republic ahead of elections

Kyiv • UNN

 • 342 views

Coordinated networks of inauthentic TikTok accounts are promoting pro-Russian narratives and supporting anti-establishment parties in the Czech Republic ahead of the parliamentary elections. Around a thousand such profiles have been identified, generating millions of views weekly.

TikTok bots promoting anti-establishment parties and pro-Russian narratives discovered in Czech Republic ahead of elections

Coordinated networks of inauthentic TikTok accounts are promoting pro-Russian narratives and supporting anti-establishment parties in the Czech Republic, intelligence services and researchers warn ahead of the parliamentary elections on October 3-4, UNN reports with reference to Euractiv.

Details

According to the Czech newspaper Deník N, about a thousand such profiles were discovered, many of which were recently created and partially managed by bots.

According to estimates by the Center for Online Risk Research, these accounts generate between five and nine million views per week – more than the total audience of the leaders of major Czech parties on TikTok.

This system operates through tightly connected clusters. When one account posts a video, companion accounts generate likes, reposts, and comments within seconds, signaling success to the algorithm and increasing reach among real users.

The content reportedly promotes pro-Russian ideas – from a positive portrayal of Kremlin head Vladimir Putin and the legitimization of the war in Ukraine to support for candidates from anti-establishment parties such as Tomio Okamura's SPD, a native of Tokyo, and Stačilo.

Czech intelligence has already submitted a list of suspicious accounts to the Czech Telecommunication Office (ČTÚ), which deals with social platforms. "We are waiting to see how the TikTok platform evaluates the submitted materials," ČTÚ representative Tereza Merava told Deník N. As Euractiv previously reported, TikTok has created a special task force to monitor election content in the Czech Republic.

Secret briefings on the manipulations were provided to both Czech Prime Minister Petr Fiala and President Petr Pavel.

Sources quoted by Deník N said that the consequences are expected to be limited compared to Romania, where elections were annulled last year after massive online interference.

"There is an attempt, but its potential and significance are not important. It's a failed attempt," one intelligence source said.

Parliamentary elections in the Czech Republic: political scientist explained how they will affect Ukraine01.10.25, 15:21 • 52447 views

Julia Shramko

News of the World
Vladimir Putin
Petr Pavel
Petr Fiala
TikTok
Czech Republic
Romania