Zelenskyy stated that Ukraine, together with Moldova, should move forward in the negotiation process for EU accession

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that Ukraine, together with Moldova, should move forward in the negotiation process regarding EU accession, UNN reports.

...integration must work – all processes that make Europe more united. We in Ukraine have done a lot to ensure that, in particular, Moldova is with us on the European path. We help stabilize the situation inside Moldova so that Russian interference does not work. We help ensure the stable operation of Moldova's energy sector. At one time, we insisted that Moldova deserves to receive candidate status. And our position now is also based on justice, on real merits. - Zelenskyy said.

According to the President, Ukraine has done everything to open the first cluster in the negotiations on accession to the European Union.

This is recognized by Europe. Therefore, any artificial pauses, any artificial divisions will only harm Europe. Ukraine, together with Moldova, must move forward in the negotiation process. I thank all leaders, all countries, the European Union for supporting us in this, for supporting the rules in Europe. - Zelenskyy emphasized.

In addition, the President announced that he had held a special meeting with government officials and the Office team regarding work in the European direction, with partners in the European Union and European countries outside the European Union.

A few fundamental things. I would like to thank Polish Prime Minister Tusk, I thank Czech Prime Minister Fiala, I thank Latvia and all Baltic states, Nordic countries, everyone in Europe who supports the need for the European Union to be strong and honest about its obligations. We must strengthen joint defense work. Every joint European defense initiative must work one hundred percent. Everything that helps common security, common economic growth, common interests – everything common must work. - Zelenskyy summarized.

Earlier, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced that Ukraine would be ready to open other clusters for negotiations on accession to the European Union this year.