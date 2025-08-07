"Transport visa-free regime" with Moldova extended until 2027 - Kuleba

Ukraine and Moldova have extended the "transport visa-free regime" for another two years. This means no quotas or permits for freight transportation for bilateral and transit routes until 2027.

This was announced by the Deputy Prime Minister for Reconstruction of Ukraine – Minister for Communities, Territories and Infrastructure Development of Ukraine Oleksiy Kuleba, as reported by UNN.

The "transport visa-free regime" with the Republic of Moldova has been extended for another two years – until the end of 2027. This means more opportunities for both Ukrainian and Moldovan businesses. The main thing is no return to transportation permits, which means stability of bilateral and transit transportation.