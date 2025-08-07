$41.610.07
Instead of vital ones – ascorbic acid: what's wrong with the 30% discounted medicines list
02:11 PM • 17963 views
"Anti-state decision": VRU Committee on National Security called for the cancellation of the State Aviation Service's transfer of Mi-8 powers to a foreign company
12:15 PM • 59339 views
Introduction of excise tax on carbonated drinks: prices may increase by 10-20%
11:55 AM • 60821 views
Didn't find or didn't look? Police confirmed they closed the case against NBU chief lawyer Zyma
August 7, 09:40 AM • 73477 views
New build market in Ukraine in 2025: how the war changed the construction map
August 7, 09:15 AM • 106711 views
TCR will be obliged to wear body cameras from September 1 - Ministry of Defense
August 7, 08:14 AM • 68526 views
Trilateral meeting of Zelenskyy, Trump, and Putin: political scientist assessed the likelihood of it taking place
August 7, 06:56 AM • 45199 views
Organized torture of journalist Roshchyna: head of pre-trial detention center in Taganrog заочно notified of suspicion
August 6, 10:17 PM • 45032 views
"There is a very high probability that it will be so": Trump on meeting with Putin and Zelenskyy
August 6, 05:38 PM • 56323 views
Discussed what was voiced in Moscow: Zelenskyy spoke with Trump and European leaders
"Transport visa-free regime" with Moldova extended until 2027 - Kuleba

Kyiv • UNN

 • 936 views

Ukraine and Moldova have extended the "transport visa-free regime" until the end of 2027. This decision abolishes quotas and permits for freight transportation for bilateral and transit routes.

"Transport visa-free regime" with Moldova extended until 2027 - Kuleba

Ukraine and Moldova have extended the "transport visa-free regime" for another two years. This means no quotas or permits for freight transportation for bilateral and transit routes until 2027.

This was announced by the Deputy Prime Minister for Reconstruction of Ukraine – Minister for Communities, Territories and Infrastructure Development of Ukraine Oleksiy Kuleba, as reported by UNN.

The "transport visa-free regime" with the Republic of Moldova has been extended for another two years – until the end of 2027. This means more opportunities for both Ukrainian and Moldovan businesses. The main thing is no return to transportation permits, which means stability of bilateral and transit transportation.

- the post reads.

This decision is important not only for logistics but also for the entire economy: last year, trade between Ukraine and Moldova increased by 12% and reached $1.1 billion. The simplification of transportation rules plays an important role in this.

Moldova is an important transit route for us to European markets

– emphasized the official.

The "transport visa-free regime" between Ukraine and Norway has been extended until the end of 202506.06.25, 12:08 • 2539 views

Alona Utkina

Politics
Europe
Ukraine
Moldova