The "transport visa-free regime" between Ukraine and Norway has been extended until the end of 2025

Transportation of goods between Ukraine and Norway, including transit, does not require special permits, but under certain conditions. The agreement on freight transport rules has been extended following negotiations between the governments of the two countries. UNN reports with reference to the press service of the Vice Prime Minister for the Restoration of Ukraine - Minister of Community Development and Territories of Ukraine Oleksiy Kuleba.

Details

The transport visa-free regime with Norway has been extended until the end of 2025. Transportation of goods between our countries and in transit does not require special permits if the transport meets the Euro-5 standard or higher - said Vice Prime Minister Kuleba.

The official noted that this is the second extension of the agreements reached between the ministries of Norway and Ukraine. The extension of the "visa-free regime" is the result of negotiations, trust and partnership, he added.



Addition

The Minister of Community Development and Territories of Ukraine, Oleksiy Kuleba, announced that the government has a clear focus on expanding the geography of transport visa-free regime.

Today, liberalization is in effect with 35 countries, including EU countries, and we are working further - said Kuleba.

Let us remind you

Earlier, UNN reported: Ukraine and Norway agreed on visa-free freight transportation until June 30, 2025.

The President of Ukraine met with the Prime Minister of Norway, discussing support for Ukraine, strengthening air defense and investments in the defense industry.

