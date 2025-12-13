$42.270.00
Czech Republic met goal of supplying 1.8 million large-caliber shells to Ukraine - Fiala

Kyiv • UNN

 • 84 views

Former Czech Prime Minister Petr Fiala announced that the goal of supplying 1.8 million large-caliber shells to Ukraine has been met. The new Czech government may discontinue this initiative, despite the president's support.

Czech Republic met goal of supplying 1.8 million large-caliber shells to Ukraine - Fiala

The goal of supplying 1.8 million large-caliber shells within the framework of the "Czech initiative" for Ukraine has been met, former Czech Prime Minister Petr Fiala announced on X, writes UNN.

I promised to deliver 1,800,000 large-caliber ammunition units to the defenders of Ukraine this year. I am pleased to confirm that today we have met this goal

- Fiala wrote on the social network on December 12.

Addition

The Czech initiative involves purchasing large-caliber artillery ammunition for Ukraine worldwide with funds from donor countries. In 2024, 1.5 million shells were supplied to Ukraine in this way, and 1.8 million were to be supplied this year, said Ales Vitek, director of the Czech Agency for Intergovernmental Defense Cooperation, at the beginning of October.

Fiala's government, which resigned, called on the new Czech government led by Andrej Babiš not to stop this initiative.

Babiš, who officially became Prime Minister of the Czech Republic on December 9, promised to reduce military aid to Ukraine from the state budget and stated that the new government could stop the Czech ammunition initiative. Babiš, Reuters writes, said that the scheme was opaque and overpriced, but did not take a clear position on the future of the project, which has strong presidential support.

Julia Shramko

PoliticsNews of the World
State budget
Social network
War in Ukraine
Petr Fiala
Reuters
Czech Republic
Ukraine