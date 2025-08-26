$41.280.07
Ukraine received over a million artillery shells under the Czech initiative

Kyiv • UNN

 • 98 views

Ukraine has received over a million large-caliber artillery shells as part of the Czech initiative. The total number of ammunition transferred will reach 1.8 million shells by the end of the year.

Ukraine received over a million artillery shells under the Czech initiative

In 2025, as part of the Czech initiative, Ukraine has already received over a million large-caliber artillery shells from the participating countries of the ammunition supply initiative. This was stated by the Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Czech Republic, Jan Lipavský, during the opening of the annual meeting of Czech ambassadors, reports  UNN with reference to  PAP.

Details

According to the head of the department, thanks to the initiative, Ukraine received 1.5 million units of large-caliber ammunition from 16 participating countries last year. By the end of this year, the total number of transferred ammunition will reach 1.8 million shells.

Thanks to our ammunition supply initiative, we managed to reduce the advantage of Russian artillery on the battlefield fivefold and contribute to holding the Ukrainian front lines.

-  said the Czech minister.

He added that stopping this initiative would be "a gift for Putin."

The head of Czech diplomacy called Russia the biggest and most direct threat. He reminded that Ukraine had already agreed to an unconditional ceasefire in March, but Russia continues to attack Ukrainian civilian and military infrastructure.

According to the head of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the efforts of US President Donald Trump give some hope for an end to the war.

Jan Lipavský also emphasized that territorial issues should be resolved exclusively between Ukraine and Russia.

Recall

Ukraine has already received one million units of large-caliber ammunition this year as part of the Czech initiative. This was announced by Czech Prime Minister Petr Fiala during a virtual meeting of the "Coalition of the Determined".  

Vita Zelenetska

