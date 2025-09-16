Czech ammunition initiative under threat: populists promise to stop it

$41.230.05
48.500.10
ukenru
04:50 PM • 4112 views
Trump's visit to Britain: program of events and what to expect
Exclusive
03:22 PM • 12551 views
Epidemic season in Ukraine: a time when we remember that a nearby pharmacy is convenient
Exclusive
02:08 PM • 12471 views
The Cabinet of Ministers extended the term of the official investigation into the temporarily suspended head of the State Aviation Service, Bilchuk, for another month – source
September 16, 10:17 AM • 26260 views
EU adopts recommendation on Ukrainians exiting temporary protection: what it entails
Exclusive
September 16, 10:07 AM • 41128 views
Economist on State Budget-2026: the question is not how to divide, but how to raise the funds that were "drawn"
Exclusive
September 16, 09:54 AM • 22948 views
Infant's body found in sewer in Kryvyi Rih
Exclusive
September 16, 09:19 AM • 36691 views
Investing in gemstones: Ukraine's experience through the prism of global trends
September 16, 08:08 AM • 35574 views
Champions League returns: schedule of the first round matches
September 16, 07:46 AM • 16233 views
General Staff confirmed damage to Saratov oil refinery in Russia
Exclusive
September 16, 07:30 AM • 37098 views
Digital detox: how to reduce time spent on gadgetsPhoto
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+19°
2.2m/s
40%
750mm
Popular news
What Putin promised Trump over the past six months - Ukraine's Foreign Ministry's responseSeptember 16, 10:48 AM • 19371 views
Famous dog Misha is no longer allowed into the Kyiv metro during shelling - animal rights activistsPhoto12:18 PM • 14692 views
Police broke into Pivovarov's concert in New York and stopped the performanceVideo12:26 PM • 13580 views
The enemy strikes logistics warehouses. What is known about the Shahed attack in Kyiv Oblast12:55 PM • 14547 views
Rzeczpospolita: In Poland, during a Russian drone raid, a house was hit by a missile from an F-16, not a drone01:03 PM • 7274 views
Publications
Trump's visit to Britain: program of events and what to expect04:50 PM • 4110 views
Epidemic season in Ukraine: a time when we remember that a nearby pharmacy is convenient
Exclusive
03:22 PM • 12550 views
The enemy strikes logistics warehouses. What is known about the Shahed attack in Kyiv Oblast12:55 PM • 14549 views
Economist on State Budget-2026: the question is not how to divide, but how to raise the funds that were "drawn"
Exclusive
September 16, 10:07 AM • 41127 views
Investing in gemstones: Ukraine's experience through the prism of global trends
Exclusive
September 16, 09:19 AM • 36691 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Keir Starmer
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Charles III
Lindsey Graham
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
United Kingdom
Kyiv Oblast
Kharkiv
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Coachella 2026 announced headliners: Bieber, Carpenter, Karol G, and Anyma02:15 PM • 6018 views
Police broke into Pivovarov's concert in New York and stopped the performanceVideo12:26 PM • 13580 views
Emmy Award: "Adolescence" star becomes youngest laureate in history. List of winnersPhotoSeptember 15, 08:11 AM • 48256 views
Shares of Labubu maker fall most since April: what's the reasonSeptember 15, 07:06 AM • 47251 views
World record set in Romania with a 2.7 km long tablePhotoSeptember 14, 09:45 AM • 51906 views
Actual
The Guardian
TikTok
Lockheed Martin F-35 Lightning II
Financial Times
The Washington Post

Czech ammunition initiative under threat: populists promise to stop it

Kyiv • UNN

 • 272 views

The Czech Republic has successfully delivered over a million artillery shells to Ukraine, but the populist ANO party criticizes this initiative. Its leader, Andrej Babiš, promises to stop supplies if he comes to power, considering the costs too high for taxpayers.

Czech ammunition initiative under threat: populists promise to stop it

The Czech Republic's successful efforts to supply over a million artillery shells to Ukraine have drawn criticism from a populist party leading in polls ahead of the country's October parliamentary elections, UNN reports, citing Politico.

Andrej Babiš, leader of the ANO party and former prime minister, stated that the initiative, which has already delivered a million shells this year, is too expensive for taxpayers, and the money should be spent "on our own people." In an interview with Reuters, he called the initiative "rotten" and said it would be stopped if his party returned to power.

"According to the information we have, it's about an inadequate profit margin, low quality, and questionable suppliers. For these reasons, this issue should be dealt with at the NATO level," said ANO deputy chairman Karel Havlíček to POLITICO.

The Czech government, led by Prime Minister Petr Fiala, has defended the ammunition supply initiative.

"Any halt to the initiative would be a real gift to [Russian President Vladimir] Putin. Those who talk about it risk Europe's security," Foreign Minister Jan Lipavský warned last month at a meeting with Czech ambassadors.

Czech Initiative: Ukraine has already received a million large-caliber ammunition - Fiala14.08.25, 06:08 • 15537 views

Additionally

Prague launched the ammunition supply program in 2024 in response to US delays in supplying shells to Ukraine. Due to a shortage of weapons, Kyiv experienced a critical lack of arms at a time when Russia was receiving aid from its ally North Korea and gaining an advantage on the battlefield.

Czech President Petr Pavel stated that before the initiative began, Russia had a tenfold advantage in artillery ammunition, but since then, this advantage has narrowed to two to one in Moscow's favor.

The initiative involves collecting ammunition donated by the West, as well as purchasing shells on the global market and sending them to Kyiv. This eases the burden on other countries, and organizers claim that the amount of donations is proof of its success.

Last year, the Czech Republic coordinated the supply of 1.5 million large-caliber ammunition with financial support from 14 countries. This year, 1.8 million ammunition units are planned to be delivered, said Oleksiy Vytechka, head of the Intergovernmental Agency for Defense Cooperation.

These efforts have been criticized for alleged lack of transparency, but in an interview with the BBC, Pavel called such complaints "attempts to undermine the initiative."

However, ANO's skepticism about the ammunition supply program has resonated with Czech voters. A June poll conducted by the Stem organization asked about the level of support for Ukraine in the Czech Republic: 49% of respondents said it was too much, 29% said it was close to zero, and 6% said it was insufficient.

Vytechka emphasized that the government strives for maximum transparency but noted that some information must be withheld from the public. "We cannot publicly disclose the type or price of ammunition, its destination, or the delivery date. However, we report on each donation weekly," he said.

Thanks to the ammunition supply initiative, he added, the Czech Republic has played a significant role in organizing military aid to Ukraine without incurring additional financial burden.

"A Gift for Putin": Czech Initiative Raises Funds for Howitzers for Ukraine21.07.25, 07:29 • 3800 views

Antonina Tumanova

PoliticsNews of the World
Vladimir Putin
Petr Pavel
Petr Fiala
Reuters
NATO
Jan Lipavský
North Korea
Czech Republic
United States
Ukraine