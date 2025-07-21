"A Gift for Putin": Czech Initiative Raises Funds for Howitzers for Ukraine

The civic initiative "Gift for Putin" ("Dárek pro putina") has raised 60 million Czech crowns (approximately 2.4 million euros - ed.) for the purchase of six howitzers for the Ukrainian army. This was announced by Martin Ondráček from the charitable foundation for Ukraine, which finances the project, informs UNN with reference to Radio Prague International.

Details

It is noted that these funds will be used to purchase six new D-30 howitzers. These towed howitzers were developed in the 1960s in the USSR and are currently widely used in the war in Ukraine by both sides.

The "Gift for Putin" initiative wants to symbolically honor the memory of heroes of Czechoslovak history, so each of the howitzers will be named after one of the heroes of World War II. One was named Josef in honor of Josef Mašín, a member of the "Three Kings" Resistance group. Others are named after the participants in the assassination of Heydrich, Jan Kubiš and Jozef Gabčík, as well as Karel Kuttelwascher, a prominent Czech pilot who fought during World War II in the Royal Air Force. - Ondráček said.

According to the initiative, the willingness of Czechs to donate money does not indicate "war fatigue." Since the beginning of this year, the initiative has already raised 120 million crowns, which is more than in the same period last year and the year before. Ondráček explains this by the fact that the duration of the conflict and the number of victims, on the contrary, strengthen the willingness of many Czechs to make donations.

After President Zelensky held a famous press conference at the White House, we saw an incredible increase in donations. - the activist noted.

The publication indicates that fundraising for howitzers began in November last year. At the same time, the initiative announced a new fundraiser for the purchase of 500 drones with ammunition and control systems for 12.5 million crowns (507 thousand euros).

Recall

Czech Prime Minister Petr Fiala stated that his country would not participate in the project to purchase American weapons for Ukraine through NATO, announced by Donald Trump. The Czech Republic is focusing on its own ammunition initiative.

