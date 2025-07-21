"A Gift for Putin": Czech Initiative Raises Funds for Howitzers for Ukraine

$41.870.00
48.450.00
ukenru
SBU and Prosecutor General's Office conduct searches at NABU: what is known
05:40 AM • 3396 views
SBU and Prosecutor General's Office conduct searches at NABU: what is known
03:31 AM • 38171 views
Ivano-Frankivsk experienced the largest attack since the beginning of Russia's full-scale invasion
Exclusive
July 20, 09:39 AM • 51768 views
The man who attacked a shopping mall visitor with a knife in Kyiv turned out to be a former military serviceman
Exclusive
July 20, 07:27 AM • 130048 views
One of the most stressful weeks of the year: astro-forecast for July 21–27
July 19, 09:47 PM • 131155 views
Usyk defeated Dubois by knockout in the fifth round and became the undisputed world champion (video)
July 19, 05:59 PM • 112884 views
Sanctions coming soon: Zelenskyy announced the first decisions of the renewed National Security and Defense Council
July 19, 05:24 PM • 94144 views
Zelenskyy stated that the team is currently working on another exchange
July 19, 02:56 PM • 60251 views
Zelenskyy updates NSDC composition after government personnel changes
July 18, 06:06 PM • 148891 views
Five TV series about magical adventures: what to watch this weekend
Exclusive
July 18, 03:17 PM • 287433 views
Aircraft manufacturing without support: how a strategic industry loses development opportunities
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+20°
2.8m/s
80%
743mm
Popular news
Explosions in Kyiv: Air Defense System Was Active in the CapitalJuly 20, 10:09 PM • 23581 views
In Kharkiv region, a man broke into a TCC and beat a police officerJuly 20, 11:29 PM • 11123 views
Attack on Kharkiv: 11 hits, residential complex and infrastructure damaged, fires broke outJuly 20, 11:44 PM • 10034 views
Kyiv under massive attack: 50 enemy UAVs trying to surround the capital, explosions heard12:30 AM • 18547 views
Attack on Kyiv: fires and destruction in four districts, there are casualties01:18 AM • 20907 views
Publications
Aircraft manufacturing without support: how a strategic industry loses development opportunities
Exclusive
July 18, 03:17 PM • 287451 views
People's Deputy Hurin got into a scandal: why his statement outraged the militaryJuly 18, 02:37 PM • 208149 views
Retrograde Mercury 2025: Which three zodiac signs await trialsJuly 18, 11:48 AM • 273549 views
Usyk vs. Dubois: Bookmakers' odds and when the rematch for the undisputed world champion title will beginJuly 18, 10:40 AM • 291003 views
New additions to the new government: what is known about Denys Uliutin, Taras Kachka, and Oleksiy SobolevJuly 17, 02:31 PM • 468193 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Vitali Klitschko
Ihor Terekhov
Yulia Svyrydenko
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
China
Zaporizhzhia Oblast
Israel
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Investigation against Kneecap regarding Glastonbury performance closedJuly 19, 07:54 AM • 52077 views
Five TV series about magical adventures: what to watch this weekendJuly 18, 06:06 PM • 148892 views
First tickets for Nolan's "Odyssey" sold out - a year before the premiereJuly 18, 12:24 PM • 171096 views
"Kiss Cam" exposed IT giant CEO's office romance at Coldplay concertJuly 17, 05:00 PM • 171695 views
Queen Camilla celebrates 78th birthday: William and Kate congratulate Prince of Wales's stepmotherJuly 17, 01:55 PM • 174638 views
Actual
Shahed-136
MiG-31
"Kalibr" (missile family)
Tu-95
Unmanned aerial vehicle

"A Gift for Putin": Czech Initiative Raises Funds for Howitzers for Ukraine

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1414 views

The civic initiative "A Gift for Putin" has raised 60 million Czech crowns (2.4 million euros) for the purchase of six D-30 howitzers for the Ukrainian army. Each howitzer will be named after World War II heroes, and the initiative continues to raise funds, demonstrating growing donations.

"A Gift for Putin": Czech Initiative Raises Funds for Howitzers for Ukraine

The civic initiative "Gift for Putin" ("Dárek pro putina") has raised 60 million Czech crowns (approximately 2.4 million euros - ed.) for the purchase of six howitzers for the Ukrainian army. This was announced by Martin Ondráček from the charitable foundation for Ukraine, which finances the project, informs UNN with reference to Radio Prague International.

Details

It is noted that these funds will be used to purchase six new D-30 howitzers. These towed howitzers were developed in the 1960s in the USSR and are currently widely used in the war in Ukraine by both sides.

The "Gift for Putin" initiative wants to symbolically honor the memory of heroes of Czechoslovak history, so each of the howitzers will be named after one of the heroes of World War II. One was named Josef in honor of Josef Mašín, a member of the "Three Kings" Resistance group. Others are named after the participants in the assassination of Heydrich, Jan Kubiš and Jozef Gabčík, as well as Karel Kuttelwascher, a prominent Czech pilot who fought during World War II in the Royal Air Force.

- Ondráček said.

According to the initiative, the willingness of Czechs to donate money does not indicate "war fatigue." Since the beginning of this year, the initiative has already raised 120 million crowns, which is more than in the same period last year and the year before. Ondráček explains this by the fact that the duration of the conflict and the number of victims, on the contrary, strengthen the willingness of many Czechs to make donations.

After President Zelensky held a famous press conference at the White House, we saw an incredible increase in donations.

- the activist noted.

The publication indicates that fundraising for howitzers began in November last year. At the same time, the initiative announced a new fundraiser for the purchase of 500 drones with ammunition and control systems for 12.5 million crowns (507 thousand euros).

Recall

Czech Prime Minister Petr Fiala stated that his country would not participate in the project to purchase American weapons for Ukraine through NATO, announced by Donald Trump. The Czech Republic is focusing on its own ammunition initiative.

Czech President signs law banning communist propaganda18.07.25, 14:14 • 4066 views

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

War
Czech Republic
Ukraine
Tesla
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
S&P 500
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Brent Oil
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gold
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gas TTF
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9