EU prepares 30% tariffs against US if Trump introduces similar rate from August 1 - Media

$41.770.05
48.870.07
ukenru
Civil servant under investigation: why Zima's case is a reputational risk for the National Bank
Exclusive
12:48 PM • 14438 views
Civil servant under investigation: why Zima's case is a reputational risk for the National Bank
Exclusive
12:21 PM • 34070 views
Mykhailo Pinkevych – retired Captain 1st Rank on the formation of the Ukrainian Navy and the first NATO missions in Ukraine
Exclusive
10:37 AM • 89128 views
Business Preservation Tool: Lawyers on the Benefits of Preventive Restructuring for Companies and Banks
09:26 AM • 85261 views
"We agreed that everyone will work exclusively constructively": Zelenskyy gathered heads of law enforcement and anti-corruption agencies
Exclusive
July 23, 08:25 AM • 78843 views
Man dies during police detention in Vinnytsia region: SBI takes over the case
July 23, 07:59 AM • 78331 views
Negotiations between Ukraine and Russia will take place in Istanbul around 7:00 PM - sources
July 23, 06:28 AM • 177546 views
Third round of negotiations in Istanbul: what are the main goals and what to expect
July 23, 05:05 AM • 82515 views
50 days of Trump for Russia: the term is not fixed - State Department
July 22, 10:51 PM • 79981 views
Ukraine's anti-corruption infrastructure must be cleansed of Russian influence - Zelenskyy
July 22, 06:15 PM • 84922 views
Legendary rock musician Ozzy Osbourne has died
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+27°
5.2m/s
45%
746mm
Popular news
Zodiac sign Leo: characteristics of the brightest fire signJuly 23, 05:00 AM • 212331 views
Zelenskyy received a report from the Minister of Internal Affairs on the circumstances of the death of the commander of the "Lyut" brigadeJuly 23, 06:19 AM • 63198 views
Over 1300 Ukrainians died in road accidents in six months: main causes announcedJuly 23, 06:55 AM • 24236 views
Third round of talks in Istanbul: Ukrainian delegation departed for Turkey09:33 AM • 28851 views
DBR launched an investigation into the Mirage-2000 fighter jet crash: what is known10:12 AM • 60781 views
Publications
Business Preservation Tool: Lawyers on the Benefits of Preventive Restructuring for Companies and Banks
Exclusive
10:37 AM • 89061 views
Third round of negotiations in Istanbul: what are the main goals and what to expectJuly 23, 06:28 AM • 177520 views
Zodiac sign Leo: characteristics of the brightest fire signJuly 23, 05:00 AM • 213557 views
Amendments to Defence City: a chance to restore critically needed support for Ukrainian aviationJuly 22, 10:46 AM • 226777 views
Another "influencer": after Khrystenko, law enforcement should pay attention to MP KuzminykhJuly 22, 07:18 AM • 271171 views
Actual people
Ruslan Kravchenko
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Rustem Umerov
Oleksandr Syrskyi
Donald Trump
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Crimea
Dnipropetrovsk Oblast
White House
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Bruce Willis cannot speak, read, or walk due to deteriorating condition - MediaJuly 22, 04:54 PM • 114101 views
Investigation against Kneecap regarding Glastonbury performance closedJuly 19, 07:54 AM • 237476 views
Five TV series about magical adventures: what to watch this weekendJuly 18, 06:06 PM • 325889 views
First tickets for Nolan's "Odyssey" sold out - a year before the premiereJuly 18, 12:24 PM • 333880 views
"Kiss Cam" exposed IT giant CEO's office romance at Coldplay concertJuly 17, 05:00 PM • 325125 views
Actual
Dassault Mirage 2000
Shahed-136
Financial Times
Truth Social
Airbus A320 series

EU prepares 30% tariffs against US if Trump introduces similar rate from August 1 - Media

Kyiv • UNN

 • 2260 views

The European Union plans to impose 30% tariffs on American goods worth about 100 billion euros if the US follows through on its threat of tariffs after August 1. This will include industrial goods, cars, and whiskey, affecting a third of American exports to the EU.

EU prepares 30% tariffs against US if Trump introduces similar rate from August 1 - Media

The European Union plans to quickly introduce 30% tariffs on goods worth about 100 billion euros if there is no agreement with United States President Donald Trump and if he fulfills his threat to introduce this rate on most of the EU's exports after August 1. This is reported by UNN with reference to Bloomberg.

Details

As part of the first wave of countermeasures, the EU will combine the already approved list of tariffs on American goods worth 21 billion euros and the previously proposed list for an additional 72 billion euros of American products into one package, a European Commission spokesman said on Wednesday.

US exports, which include industrial goods such as Boeing Co. aircraft, American-made cars, and bourbon whiskey, will face tariffs that match Trump's 30% threat, sources familiar with the matter said.

US and Japan Conclude Trade Agreement: Details and Market Implications23.07.25, 04:31 • 6688 views

The retaliatory threat from Brussels will affect approximately one-third of American exports to the EU, based on the 335 billion euros of American goods supplied to the bloc last year.

The tariffs will be ready to take effect next month, but only if there is no agreement and the US imposes its tariffs after the August deadline, sources who wished to remain anonymous said.

After the report was published, the euro continued to fall by 0.3% to $1.1723, which was the main indicator among major currencies. German bonds cut earlier losses.

These plans come as EU member states, including Germany, have strengthened their positions in response to the US's strengthened negotiating position.

Berlin would even be ready to support the activation of the EU's anti-coercion instrument, or ACI, in the event of no agreement, a government official said on condition of anonymity. This instrument will only come into force if no agreement is reached.

On Tuesday, Trump announced two tariff agreements — one with the Philippines and another with Japan, and both involved widespread tariffs on their imports that were lower than initially announced. Also noteworthy was the US's 15% tariff on Japanese cars, which was lower than the current 25% rate for major car exporters, including the EU.

European leaders are in Tokyo and Beijing this week for talks with some of the bloc's largest trading partners in Asia.

Trump's new tariff deals bring clarity to global manufacturing base - Bloomberg23.07.25, 08:55 • 5820 views

US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent, speaking on Bloomberg Television on Wednesday, said that the EU has not yet offered anything as innovative as Japan's proposal.

Negotiations are going better than before. I think we are making good progress with the EU, but, as I said before, the EU has a collective action problem with 27 countries

- Bessent said in an interview.

The EU's most powerful trade tool is the ACI, and an increasing number of member states are pushing for its use if an agreement is not reached. This tool is primarily designed as a deterrent and is not currently being considered, and its activation requires a qualified majority of member states to support the move.

The ACI will allow the EU to introduce a wide range of retaliatory measures, including new taxes on American tech giants, targeted restrictions on US investments, and restrictions on access to the EU market.

We are now approaching a crucial phase in the tariff dispute with the US - we need a fair, reliable agreement with low tariffs. Without such an agreement, we risk economic uncertainty at a time when we actually need the opposite

- German Chancellor Friedrich Merz told reporters in Berlin on Tuesday after meeting with his Czech counterpart Petr Fiala.

Currently, the main position of all parties is to continue negotiations with Washington in an attempt to find a way out of the deadlock before next month's deadline. EU and US negotiators plan to continue talks on Wednesday.

Addition

Germany and France rally EU members to support retaliatory measures against US tariffs until Washington compromises. They propose using the Anti-Coercion Instrument (ACI), which would allow blocking American companies and restricting imports/exports.

Pavlo Zinchenko

Pavlo Zinchenko

EconomyNews of the World
Scott Bessent
Boeing
Petr Fiala
European Commission
Bloomberg L.P.
Tokyo
Beijing
Friedrich Merz
Philippines
Donald Trump
European Union
France
Germany
Japan
United States
Tesla
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
S&P 500
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Brent Oil
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gold
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gas TTF
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9