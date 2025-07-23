$41.820.07
Legendary rock musician Ozzy Osbourne has died
July 22, 06:15 PM
July 22, 03:21 PM
New TIME Kidnapping cover drew global attention to Ukraine's pain - Olena Sosedka
July 22, 02:31 PM
Criminal case will hit ARMA's reputation: expert emphasizes that an audit of the agency's work was needed "yesterday"
July 22, 02:10 PM
Expert: NABU has turned into an FSB branch. The adopted bill makes it possible to rectify this
July 22, 12:59 PM
Outbreaks of acute intestinal infections recorded in three regions of Ukraine, 70 people fell ill
July 22, 12:27 PM
Russians attacked Naftogaz gas production facilities, there is destruction
July 22, 12:17 PM
We restored Ukrainian legal personality - MP on the adopted law regulating the activities of NABU and SAP
July 22, 11:15 AM
Trump withdraws US from UNESCO - NY Post
July 22, 10:50 AM
"First, a lot of work will have to be done": the Kremlin on the meeting between Putin and Zelenskyy
July 22, 08:08 AM
The Office of the Prosecutor General and the SBU uncovered new facts of restricted access information leakage from NABU
US and Japan Conclude Trade Agreement: Details and Market Implications

Kyiv • UNN

 • 692 views

The United States of America and Japan have concluded a trade agreement that includes 15% import tariffs and $550 billion in Japanese investments in the US. Following the announcement of the agreement, Japanese stocks rose, and the Nikkei 225 index reached a three-week high.

US and Japan Conclude Trade Agreement: Details and Market Implications

The United States of America has concluded a trade agreement with Japan. This was reported by UNN with reference to Reuters and a post by US President Donald Trump on the Truth Social social network.

Details

It is noted that the agreement provides for 15% import duties and 550 billion dollars of Japanese investments in the United States.

This is a very exciting time for the United States of America, especially as we continue to maintain excellent relations with Japan.

- Trump wrote.

He emphasized that Tokyo will launch, among other things, trade in cars, trucks, rice, and some agricultural products.

Meanwhile, Japanese stocks are rising after Trump's announcement of a trade deal. Thus, the benchmark Nikkei 225 index rose by 2.2% to a three-week high of 40,667.0 points, while TOPIX rose by more than 2% to an annual high of 2,890.08 points.

Recall

Earlier on Tuesday, US President Donald Trump announced the conclusion of a trade agreement with the Philippines after meeting with his Philippine counterpart Ferdinand Marcos Jr. The agreement provides for a 19% tariff rate for the Philippines and further military cooperation.

"No delays": US confirms new customs tariffs from August 121.07.25, 07:45 • 3930 views

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

EconomyNews of the World
Donald Trump
Japan
United States
Tesla
