US and Japan Conclude Trade Agreement: Details and Market Implications

The United States of America has concluded a trade agreement with Japan. This was reported by UNN with reference to Reuters and a post by US President Donald Trump on the Truth Social social network.

It is noted that the agreement provides for 15% import duties and 550 billion dollars of Japanese investments in the United States.

This is a very exciting time for the United States of America, especially as we continue to maintain excellent relations with Japan. - Trump wrote.

He emphasized that Tokyo will launch, among other things, trade in cars, trucks, rice, and some agricultural products.

Meanwhile, Japanese stocks are rising after Trump's announcement of a trade deal. Thus, the benchmark Nikkei 225 index rose by 2.2% to a three-week high of 40,667.0 points, while TOPIX rose by more than 2% to an annual high of 2,890.08 points.

Earlier on Tuesday, US President Donald Trump announced the conclusion of a trade agreement with the Philippines after meeting with his Philippine counterpart Ferdinand Marcos Jr. The agreement provides for a 19% tariff rate for the Philippines and further military cooperation.

