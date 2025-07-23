US and Japan Conclude Trade Agreement: Details and Market Implications
The United States of America and Japan have concluded a trade agreement that includes 15% import tariffs and $550 billion in Japanese investments in the US. Following the announcement of the agreement, Japanese stocks rose, and the Nikkei 225 index reached a three-week high.
The United States of America has concluded a trade agreement with Japan. This was reported by UNN with reference to Reuters and a post by US President Donald Trump on the Truth Social social network.
Details
It is noted that the agreement provides for 15% import duties and 550 billion dollars of Japanese investments in the United States.
This is a very exciting time for the United States of America, especially as we continue to maintain excellent relations with Japan.
He emphasized that Tokyo will launch, among other things, trade in cars, trucks, rice, and some agricultural products.
Meanwhile, Japanese stocks are rising after Trump's announcement of a trade deal. Thus, the benchmark Nikkei 225 index rose by 2.2% to a three-week high of 40,667.0 points, while TOPIX rose by more than 2% to an annual high of 2,890.08 points.
Recall
Earlier on Tuesday, US President Donald Trump announced the conclusion of a trade agreement with the Philippines after meeting with his Philippine counterpart Ferdinand Marcos Jr. The agreement provides for a 19% tariff rate for the Philippines and further military cooperation.
