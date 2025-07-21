"No delays": US confirms new customs tariffs from August 1 21 July 2025

$41.870.00
48.450.00
ukenru
SBU and Prosecutor General's Office conduct searches at NABU: what is known
05:40 AM • 3642 views
SBU and Prosecutor General's Office conduct searches at NABU: what is known
03:31 AM • 38382 views
Ivano-Frankivsk experienced the largest attack since the beginning of Russia's full-scale invasion
Exclusive
July 20, 09:39 AM • 51905 views
The man who attacked a shopping mall visitor with a knife in Kyiv turned out to be a former military serviceman
Exclusive
July 20, 07:27 AM • 130176 views
One of the most stressful weeks of the year: astro-forecast for July 21–27
July 19, 09:47 PM • 131267 views
Usyk defeated Dubois by knockout in the fifth round and became the undisputed world champion (video)
July 19, 05:59 PM • 112949 views
Sanctions coming soon: Zelenskyy announced the first decisions of the renewed National Security and Defense Council
July 19, 05:24 PM • 94195 views
Zelenskyy stated that the team is currently working on another exchange
July 19, 02:56 PM • 60256 views
Zelenskyy updates NSDC composition after government personnel changes
July 18, 06:06 PM • 148954 views
Five TV series about magical adventures: what to watch this weekend
Exclusive
July 18, 03:17 PM • 287549 views
Aircraft manufacturing without support: how a strategic industry loses development opportunities
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+20°
2.8m/s
80%
743mm
Popular news
Explosions in Kyiv: Air Defense System Was Active in the CapitalJuly 20, 10:09 PM • 23581 views
In Kharkiv region, a man broke into a TCC and beat a police officerJuly 20, 11:29 PM • 11123 views
Attack on Kharkiv: 11 hits, residential complex and infrastructure damaged, fires broke outJuly 20, 11:44 PM • 10034 views
Kyiv under massive attack: 50 enemy UAVs trying to surround the capital, explosions heard12:30 AM • 18547 views
Attack on Kyiv: fires and destruction in four districts, there are casualties01:18 AM • 20907 views
Publications
Aircraft manufacturing without support: how a strategic industry loses development opportunities
Exclusive
July 18, 03:17 PM • 287543 views
People's Deputy Hurin got into a scandal: why his statement outraged the militaryJuly 18, 02:37 PM • 208239 views
Retrograde Mercury 2025: Which three zodiac signs await trialsJuly 18, 11:48 AM • 273634 views
Usyk vs. Dubois: Bookmakers' odds and when the rematch for the undisputed world champion title will beginJuly 18, 10:40 AM • 291082 views
New additions to the new government: what is known about Denys Uliutin, Taras Kachka, and Oleksiy SobolevJuly 17, 02:31 PM • 468277 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Vitali Klitschko
Ihor Terekhov
Yulia Svyrydenko
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
China
Zaporizhzhia Oblast
Israel
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Investigation against Kneecap regarding Glastonbury performance closedJuly 19, 07:54 AM • 52110 views
Five TV series about magical adventures: what to watch this weekendJuly 18, 06:06 PM • 148931 views
First tickets for Nolan's "Odyssey" sold out - a year before the premiereJuly 18, 12:24 PM • 171131 views
"Kiss Cam" exposed IT giant CEO's office romance at Coldplay concertJuly 17, 05:00 PM • 171724 views
Queen Camilla celebrates 78th birthday: William and Kate congratulate Prince of Wales's stepmotherJuly 17, 01:55 PM • 174662 views
Actual
Shahed-136
MiG-31
"Kalibr" (missile family)
Tu-95
Unmanned aerial vehicle

"No delays": US confirms new customs tariffs from August 1 21 July 2025

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1208 views

The United States of America will not extend the pause for the introduction of duties, and new tariffs will come into force on August 1. US Secretary of Commerce Howard Lutnick stated that the Trump administration will conclude trade agreements by this date.

"No delays": US confirms new customs tariffs from August 1

The United States of America will not extend the pause for the introduction of duties; new tariffs will come into force on August 1. This was stated in an interview with CBS News by US Secretary of Commerce Howard Lutnick, as reported by UNN.

Details

At the same time, in his opinion, the administration of US President Donald Trump will conclude trade agreements with partners in the coming weeks - before the new duties come into force.

The next two weeks will be record-breaking. The President intends to fulfill his promises to the American people

- said Lutnick.

The publication indicates that according to a poll, 61% of Americans believe that the administration is too focused on duties. At the same time, Lutnick claims that the American people "will love the deals that the President and I are making."

This has forced these countries to come to the negotiating table, and they will either open their markets or pay the duty

- emphasized the US Secretary of Commerce.

He added that August 1 is a "hard deadline" and stated that the US plans to start collecting higher duties early next month, adding that "no deferrals will be granted," while "nothing prevents countries from engaging in dialogue with us after August 1."

Recall

On July 9, the 90-day deferral on increased tariffs on imports from many countries around the world, including European Union countries, announced by US President Donald Trump, was supposed to expire. However, the American leader postponed the increase in trade tariffs on imports from the European Union and some other countries until August 1.

Trump insists on duties up to 20% in trade deal with EU - media18.07.25, 22:37 • 3203 views

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

EconomyNews of the World
Donald Trump
European Union
United States
Tesla
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
S&P 500
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Brent Oil
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gold
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gas TTF
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9