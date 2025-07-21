"No delays": US confirms new customs tariffs from August 1 21 July 2025

The United States of America will not extend the pause for the introduction of duties; new tariffs will come into force on August 1. This was stated in an interview with CBS News by US Secretary of Commerce Howard Lutnick, as reported by UNN.

At the same time, in his opinion, the administration of US President Donald Trump will conclude trade agreements with partners in the coming weeks - before the new duties come into force.

The next two weeks will be record-breaking. The President intends to fulfill his promises to the American people - said Lutnick.

The publication indicates that according to a poll, 61% of Americans believe that the administration is too focused on duties. At the same time, Lutnick claims that the American people "will love the deals that the President and I are making."

This has forced these countries to come to the negotiating table, and they will either open their markets or pay the duty - emphasized the US Secretary of Commerce.

He added that August 1 is a "hard deadline" and stated that the US plans to start collecting higher duties early next month, adding that "no deferrals will be granted," while "nothing prevents countries from engaging in dialogue with us after August 1."

On July 9, the 90-day deferral on increased tariffs on imports from many countries around the world, including European Union countries, announced by US President Donald Trump, was supposed to expire. However, the American leader postponed the increase in trade tariffs on imports from the European Union and some other countries until August 1.

