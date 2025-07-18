$41.870.05
Trump insists on duties up to 20% in trade deal with EU - media

Kyiv • UNN

 • 952 views

Donald Trump has toughened his demands on the EU, insisting on a minimum duty of 15-20% in a trade agreement. The US is considering reciprocal duties over 10% and threatens 30% tariffs on imports from the EU and Mexico starting August 1.

Trump insists on duties up to 20% in trade deal with EU - media

US President Donald Trump has strengthened his position in negotiations with the European Union, insisting on the introduction of a minimum tariff of 15–20% within any future trade agreement. This is reported by the Financial Times, citing sources, according to UNN.

Donald Trump has strengthened his demands in trade negotiations with the EU, insisting on a minimum tariff of 15 to 20% in any deal with the bloc 

- the publication writes.

It is reported that the tough stance of the US president is aimed at testing the EU's pain threshold after weeks of negotiations on a framework agreement that would maintain a basic customs tariff of 10% on most goods.

Trump also did not react to the latest EU proposal to lower tariffs on cars and would be happy to keep tariffs on this sector at 25%, as planned. One US official said that the administration is now considering introducing reciprocal tariffs exceeding 10%, even if an agreement is reached. This position puts the EU in a difficult situation, as the deadline of August 1 is approaching, when Trump stated that he would introduce a 30% tariff on all imports 

- the publication adds.

Recall

From August 1, the US is introducing a 30% tariff on goods imported from the European Union and Mexico. President Donald Trump announced this on social media, expanding tariff restrictions to a number of countries.

The EU's chief negotiator with the US, Maroš Šefčovič, stated that US President Donald Trump's threat to introduce a 30% tariff on European goods would "practically prohibit" transatlantic trade.  

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Pavlo Bashynskyi

