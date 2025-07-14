"Slovakia risks isolation": Fiala wrote a letter to Fico

Czech Prime Minister Petr Fiala called on the head of the Slovak government, Robert Fico, not to obstruct the adoption of the 18th package of anti-Russian sanctions by the European Union. This was reported by Czech Radio, informs UNN.

Details

It is noted that in his letter, the head of the Czech cabinet emphasizes the importance and necessity of joint actions by EU countries against Russia, which attacked Ukraine.

Fiala also recalled the common historical experience of occupation by Moscow for both the Czech Republic and Slovakia. In his letter, the Czech Prime Minister warns Slovakia that blocking sanctions will lead to its isolation within the EU.

We have common interests in ensuring the security of our citizens. Cooperation within the EU and NATO is a necessary condition - Fiala wrote.

He also expressed hope that Slovakia, as a "closest partner," would reconsider its position and help preserve the unity of the democratic world in the face of aggression from Russia.

Context

Earlier, Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico stated that Bratislava expects to reach an agreement with the European Commission and EU partners by Tuesday to guarantee its energy security amid plans to stop importing Russian gas. According to him, without this, Slovakia will block a new package of sanctions against Russia.

Merz publicly called on Fico to unblock the 18th EU sanctions package against Russia