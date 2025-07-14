"Slovakia risks isolation": Fiala wrote a letter to Fico

$41.820.00
48.980.00
ukenru
Trump to announce offensive weapons for Ukraine today - Axios
04:09 AM • 17827 views
Trump to announce offensive weapons for Ukraine today - Axios
July 13, 06:39 PM • 23008 views
US to provide record amount of weapons to Ukraine and impose toughest sanctions against Russia - Senator Graham
Exclusive
July 13, 06:45 AM • 45807 views
A week of slowdown, depth, and internal processes: astro-forecast for July 14–20
July 12, 06:07 PM • 75039 views
Zelenskyy announced a multi-level agreement on Patriot, as well as drone operations on the territory of the Russian Federation
July 12, 05:25 PM • 97253 views
Zelenskyy met with Umerov: they talked about drones and, probably, a new appointment
July 12, 04:32 PM • 113811 views
The next "Ramstein" will take place online in the next 10 days - German general
July 12, 02:30 PM • 105518 views
Five Indian films that will surprise you: what to watch in your free time
July 11, 07:13 PM • 84016 views
Supplies restored: Zelenskyy on the resumption of military aid to Ukraine
Exclusive
July 11, 02:42 PM • 233429 views
Responsibility "for that guy": should a company be liable for the actions of its counterparty?
Exclusive
July 11, 02:05 PM • 228650 views
Money without a quest: how SEPA can change the life of Ukrainian business and whether it will affect the euro exchange rate
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+25°
1.2m/s
50%
751mm
Popular news
Zelenskyy announced new long-range strikes on Russian territoryJuly 13, 09:48 PM • 12250 views
Enemy destroys grain fields in Kharkiv region: 60 hectares of wheat burned down - SESJuly 13, 11:19 PM • 11667 views
Night attack on Kharkiv region: "Shaheds" damaged an industrial enterprise in Chuhuiv12:17 AM • 13435 views
Merz: Trump's 30% tariffs will hit German exports "in the heart"12:46 AM • 13808 views
Putin complains about the West's indifference to Russia's interests02:10 AM • 7784 views
Publications
Responsibility "for that guy": should a company be liable for the actions of its counterparty?
Exclusive
July 11, 02:42 PM • 233437 views
Money without a quest: how SEPA can change the life of Ukrainian business and whether it will affect the euro exchange rate
Exclusive
July 11, 02:05 PM • 228658 views
Delaying can be tantamount to sabotage: when ARMA finally chooses a manager for Gulliver shopping mallJuly 11, 05:00 AM • 211763 views
Car for almost 3 million: will the head of ARMA Duma explain who and why approved this “luxury” purchaseJuly 10, 03:21 PM • 231315 views
Fulfilled a contract - responsible for the counterparty? Experts draw attention to gaps in approaches to the responsibility of customers in economic relations
Exclusive
July 10, 02:43 PM • 260139 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Andriy Sybiha
Oleh Syniehubov
Ihor Terekhov
Actual places
Ukraine
Chernivtsi
Lviv
Lutsk
United States
Advertisement
UNN Lite
18th-century ship found in Dubrovnik during pipeline constructionJuly 13, 10:58 AM • 21128 views
Former British PM installs half-million-pound pool with "invisible" floor at his estateJuly 13, 08:31 AM • 19869 views
Five Indian films that will surprise you: what to watch in your free timeJuly 12, 02:30 PM • 105523 views
Justin Bieber returns with the album Swag, which includes personal dramaJuly 11, 03:54 PM • 71193 views
"Fantastic Four" remake focuses on family and unity, explains Pedro PascalJuly 11, 03:30 PM • 74922 views
Actual
Shahed-136
Financial Times
ChatGPT
MIM-104 Patriot
Kh-101

"Slovakia risks isolation": Fiala wrote a letter to Fico

Kyiv • UNN

 • 284 views

Czech Prime Minister Petr Fiala urged his Slovak counterpart Robert Fico not to obstruct the adoption of the 18th package of anti-Russian EU sanctions. Fiala emphasized the importance of joint actions against Russia and warned of Slovakia's possible isolation.

"Slovakia risks isolation": Fiala wrote a letter to Fico

Czech Prime Minister Petr Fiala called on the head of the Slovak government, Robert Fico, not to obstruct the adoption of the 18th package of anti-Russian sanctions by the European Union. This was reported by Czech Radio, informs UNN.

Details

It is noted that in his letter, the head of the Czech cabinet emphasizes the importance and necessity of joint actions by EU countries against Russia, which attacked Ukraine.

Fiala also recalled the common historical experience of occupation by Moscow for both the Czech Republic and Slovakia. In his letter, the Czech Prime Minister warns Slovakia that blocking sanctions will lead to its isolation within the EU.

We have common interests in ensuring the security of our citizens. Cooperation within the EU and NATO is a necessary condition

- Fiala wrote.

He also expressed hope that Slovakia, as a "closest partner," would reconsider its position and help preserve the unity of the democratic world in the face of aggression from Russia.

Context

Earlier, Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico stated that Bratislava expects to reach an agreement with the European Commission and EU partners by Tuesday to guarantee its energy security amid plans to stop importing Russian gas. According to him, without this, Slovakia will block a new package of sanctions against Russia.

Merz publicly called on Fico to unblock the 18th EU sanctions package against Russia10.07.25, 14:56 • 2456 views

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

PoliticsNews of the World
Petr Fiala
European Commission
NATO
Robert Fico
European Union
Czech Republic
Slovakia
Ukraine
Tesla
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
S&P 500
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Brent Oil
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gold
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gas TTF
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9