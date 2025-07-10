Merz publicly called on Fico to unblock the 18th EU sanctions package against Russia

German Chancellor Friedrich Merz publicly appealed to Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico to support the 18th package of EU sanctions against Russia. He emphasized that only one member state has not yet joined Europe's decisive actions, despite the Kremlin's aggression continuing daily. Merz stated this during a conference on Ukraine's reconstruction in Rome on Thursday, as reported by UNN correspondent.

Details

In his speech, he stressed that despite Ukraine's desire for peace, Russia continues its aggression daily, sending thousands of drones and missiles that kill and terrorize Ukrainians.

This must stop. This must be ended. And therefore, our main political obligation is to continue and intensify pressure on Russia to bring Putin to the negotiating table in the end. And I want to be honest. We are currently preparing the 18th package of European Union sanctions against Russia. Only one member of the European Union is not yet with us. I ask Slovakia and its Prime Minister to give us the opportunity and to cast their vote for the adoption of this 18th package of sanctions Merz emphasized.

Merz also appealed to the United States, calling on official Washington to "stay with us. Stay with Europe." He stressed that the whole world needs a stable order and lasting peace.

Addition

On June 10, the European Commission proposed a new, 18th, package of sanctions against Russia for its invasion of Ukraine more than three years ago, targeting Moscow's energy revenues, banks, and military industry.

However, the EU has not yet agreed on it due to Slovakia's blocking over unresolved issues of gas supplies after 2027.