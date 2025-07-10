Merz publicly called on Fico to unblock the 18th EU sanctions package against Russia

$41.770.07
48.840.21
ukenru
Abolition of marketing destroys pharmacies - economist Kushniruk
Exclusive
01:06 PM • 861 views
Abolition of marketing destroys pharmacies - economist Kushniruk
11:35 AM • 6127 views
Civilian casualties in Ukraine reached a three-year high in June: UN Human Rights Mission data
10:35 AM • 12515 views
Will allow to attract up to €10 billion for reconstruction: EU launches new fund for Ukraine
09:06 AM • 17143 views
Murder of an SBU officer in Kyiv: criminal proceedings initiated
July 10, 05:46 AM • 26688 views
Policewoman among victims of Russian attack on Kyiv: consequences shown
July 10, 05:30 AM • 61438 views
Shakhtar's European campaign: announcement of the match against Ilves, where to watch and who is the favorite
Exclusive
July 10, 05:21 AM • 28662 views
Ukraine Reconstruction Conference in Rome: What aid to expect and what sums our country needs
July 9, 06:25 PM • 54037 views
Weapons supplies to Ukraine and strengthening sanctions: Zelenskyy revealed details of meeting with Kellogg
July 9, 02:59 PM • 147671 views
Rating of Ukrainian universities 2025: how much will it cost to study at the most prestigious universities
Exclusive
July 9, 01:32 PM • 78930 views
"Inappropriate during wartime": political scientist criticized ARMA for buying a car for almost UAH 3 million
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Broadcast
Погода
+28°
2m/s
52%
742mm
Popular news
Russian attack on Kyiv: 16 injured, outpatient clinic destroyedJuly 10, 05:10 AM • 31644 views
Lviv suffers from large-scale flooding due to heavy rain: in some places, the water reaches almost 3 metersJuly 10, 06:16 AM • 20409 views
Ukraine needs a new "Marshall Plan" for reconstruction - Kellogg07:25 AM • 11291 views
Deadly shooting in Kyiv: SBU Colonel Ivan Voronych killed08:58 AM • 16480 views
Judicial silence and a salary of 641 thousand hryvnias: what is known about the case of the NBU's chief lawyer Oleksandr Zyma12:07 PM • 7820 views
Publications
Judicial silence and a salary of 641 thousand hryvnias: what is known about the case of the NBU's chief lawyer Oleksandr Zyma12:07 PM • 8378 views
Shakhtar's European campaign: announcement of the match against Ilves, where to watch and who is the favorite July 10, 05:30 AM • 61438 views
Defence City: who will receive benefits, and who might be left outJuly 9, 05:25 PM • 68072 views
The fight against corruption has intensified in Ukraine: why the SBU, SBI, BEB, National Police, and prosecutor's office play the main role, and not NABUJuly 9, 05:01 PM • 73831 views
"Drug prices haven't fallen, pharmacies are in the red": Serdyuk explained the consequences of canceling marketing agreementsJuly 9, 04:16 PM • 79973 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Ursula von der Leyen
Giorgia Meloni
Igor Klymenko
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Italy
Germany
Europe
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Kate Middleton spotted in a tiara for the first time in almost 2 yearsJuly 9, 08:49 AM • 141014 views
Michael Douglas is not going to return to acting unless "something special" happensJuly 7, 08:59 AM • 270387 views
Five thrilling adventure films: what to watch on hot daysJuly 5, 05:41 PM • 449704 views
Oasis reunited on stage after 16 years: gave first concertJuly 5, 08:59 AM • 278574 views
Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom confirm breakupJuly 4, 06:59 AM • 387120 views
Actual
Shahed-136
Malaysia Airlines Flight 17
Buk air defense system
The Hill
9K720 Iskander

Merz publicly called on Fico to unblock the 18th EU sanctions package against Russia

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1074 views

German Chancellor Friedrich Merz publicly appealed to Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico, urging him to support the 18th EU sanctions package against Russia. Slovakia is blocking the package due to unresolved issues regarding gas supplies after 2027.

Merz publicly called on Fico to unblock the 18th EU sanctions package against Russia

German Chancellor Friedrich Merz publicly appealed to Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico to support the 18th package of EU sanctions against Russia. He emphasized that only one member state has not yet joined Europe's decisive actions, despite the Kremlin's aggression continuing daily. Merz stated this during a conference on Ukraine's reconstruction in Rome on Thursday, as reported by UNN correspondent.

Details

In his speech, he stressed that despite Ukraine's desire for peace, Russia continues its aggression daily, sending thousands of drones and missiles that kill and terrorize Ukrainians.

This must stop. This must be ended. And therefore, our main political obligation is to continue and intensify pressure on Russia to bring Putin to the negotiating table in the end. And I want to be honest. We are currently preparing the 18th package of European Union sanctions against Russia. Only one member of the European Union is not yet with us. I ask Slovakia and its Prime Minister to give us the opportunity and to cast their vote for the adoption of this 18th package of sanctions

Merz emphasized.

Merz also appealed to the United States, calling on official Washington to "stay with us. Stay with Europe." He stressed that the whole world needs a stable order and lasting peace.

Addition

On June 10, the European Commission proposed a new, 18th, package of sanctions against Russia for its invasion of Ukraine more than three years ago, targeting Moscow's energy revenues, banks, and military industry.

However, the EU has not yet agreed on it due to Slovakia's blocking over unresolved issues of gas supplies after 2027.

Alona Utkina

Alona Utkina

PoliticsNews of the World
European Commission
Rome
Washington, D.C.
Friedrich Merz
Robert Fico
European Union
Slovakia
United States
Ukraine
Tesla
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
S&P 500
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Brent Oil
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gold
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gas TTF
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9