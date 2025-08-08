All contacts and efforts for real peace discussed: Zelenskyy spoke with the Prime Minister of the Czech Republic

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy spoke with Prime Minister of the Czech Republic Petr Fiala, informed about all contacts and efforts to ensure an end to killings and real peace, reports UNN.

Many calls these days, many contacts at different levels. Everyone is united by the fact that the war must end and that Europe must develop a common position on every important security aspect. - Zelenskyy said.

The head of the Ukrainian state emphasized that America is determined to achieve a ceasefire, so we must jointly support all constructive steps. A decent, reliable, lasting peace can only be a common result.

In addition, Zelenskyy thanked the Czech Republic for all the support provided to Ukraine, in particular for the Czech initiative to provide our soldiers with artillery.

This helped save many lives and strengthen our positions. Thanks to strength, we are moving towards reliable security. Thank you! - the President summarized.

