The voice of Europe must be taken into account: Zelenskyy and Meloni coordinated joint next steps

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy held a conversation with Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, during which they exchanged details of recent contacts with other leaders and coordinated joint next steps, including contacts with US President Donald Trump. Zelenskyy announced this on Telegram, as reported by UNN.

I spoke with Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni. It was a good conversation: we share a common view on how to move towards a real and honest peace. We exchanged details of our recent contacts with other leaders. It is important for Ukraine that partners are informed about the situation. We all want a defined and secure future for Europe. - Zelenskyy wrote.

He noted that Meloni absolutely clearly supports the position that European leaders should be involved in diplomatic work together with the US to establish peace.

This war is ongoing on the European continent, Ukraine is moving towards EU membership, the European Union will participate in the reconstruction of our country after the war ends. Therefore, Europe's voice must definitely be taken into account. We coordinated joint next steps, including contacts with President Trump, and agreed to stay in touch. - Zelenskyy added.

