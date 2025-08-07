"Fully support Ukraine": von der Leyen and Zelenskyy discussed steps towards a peace agreement and future membership

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy held a conversation where they discussed steps towards a peace agreement and Ukraine's future membership in the EU, the European official reported on Thursday on X, writes UNN.

I spoke with Zelenskyy about the events of recent days. We discussed the next steps towards concluding a negotiated peace agreement and Ukraine's future membership in the European Union, as well as its reconstruction. - wrote von der Leyen.

The Head of the European Commission emphasized: "Europe's position is clear. We fully support Ukraine. We will continue to play an active role in ensuring a just and lasting peace."

Recall

Earlier, the European Commission, speaking about the latest developments regarding US President Donald Trump's peace efforts, stated that they welcome any pressure to ensure Russia's participation in negotiations and work towards a ceasefire.

This happened after US President Donald Trump stated that there is a very high probability of a trilateral meeting involving Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Russian dictator Vladimir Putin.

Media also reported that Trump intends to personally meet with Putin next week, and soon after that - with Putin and Zelenskyy.

The Kremlin later announced an agreement on a meeting between Putin and Trump in the coming days.

And Zelenskyy himself reported that various potential formats for meetings for peace at the level of leaders in the near future were discussed: two bilateral formats, one trilateral.

Putin stated that his meeting with Zelenskyy is entirely possible, but "conditions must be created for this." He also expressed interest in meeting with Trump, which, he said, was mutual.