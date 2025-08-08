$41.460.15
Zelenskyy spoke with Tusk: they discussed a conversation with Trump, joint defense production, and the path to the EU

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1090 views

President Zelenskyy and Prime Minister Tusk held talks on peace, defense production, and support for Ukrainians. Issues concerning Ukrainian students in Poland and the negotiation process for Ukraine's EU membership were also discussed.

Zelenskyy spoke with Tusk: they discussed a conversation with Trump, joint defense production, and the path to the EU

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced that he had informed Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk about his conversation with US President Donald Trump and other European leaders as part of peace efforts, UNN writes.

Details

"I spoke with Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk. We managed to discuss a lot: our work for peace, joint defense production, support for Ukrainians, and the negotiation process for Ukraine's membership in the European Union," Zelenskyy wrote on social media.

I informed him about the conversation with President Trump and European colleagues. We discussed existing diplomatic opportunities and agreed that we would coordinate and work for common European interests. Ukraine, Poland, and other European nations equally need strong foundations for their security and independence. Reliable peace is needed by everyone. And I am grateful for the willingness to help on this path.

- Zelenskyy said.

According to the President, the parties also discussed some regulatory changes in Poland that affected Ukrainian students and Ukrainian applicants.

"We also discussed the situation with the negotiation process for Ukraine's membership in the European Union. Donald and I agreed that the first negotiation cluster for Ukraine and Moldova should be opened simultaneously. Ukraine and Moldova started this path together and should continue moving along it in the same way," the President noted.

"Thank you for your support," Zelenskyy emphasized.

Julia Shramko

PoliticsNews of the World
Donald Trump
European Union
Donald Tusk
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ukraine
Moldova
Poland