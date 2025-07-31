Zelenskyy held first conversation with elected Polish President Nawrocki: agreed on exchange of visits

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced that he had held his first telephone conversation with Polish President-elect Karol Nawrocki, stating that the parties had agreed to exchange visits during which they would discuss "all pressing issues of bilateral cooperation," UNN reports.

Today, we had a good first conversation with Polish President-elect Karol Nawrocki. I congratulated him on his victory in the June 1 elections and wished him success. We expect Poland to continue to be our reliable partner and ally. - Zelenskyy wrote on social media on Thursday.

Zelenskyy thanked Poland for supporting Ukraine since the very beginning of the full-scale Russian invasion: military, political, and humanitarian.

The President of Ukraine informed about the consequences of the massive strike launched by Russia on Thursday night and the situation at the front. "It is very important for us that Poland continues to help Ukraine. After all, we are defending not only ourselves but also all of our Europe, and Poland in particular," Zelenskyy said.

We discussed key events that will take place in the coming months. We agreed on an exchange of visits, during which we will discuss all pressing issues of bilateral cooperation. We will definitely define formats of interaction that will yield real results for our countries, our people. - Zelenskyy emphasized.

As reported by the Office of the President of Ukraine, "the President-elect of Poland expressed support for Ukrainians and assured of continued assistance."

"Thank you for your readiness to work together and for your assurance of continued support for Ukraine," Zelenskyy emphasized.

