Poland's new president Nawrocki promised to meet Zelenskyy

Kyiv • UNN

 • 557 views

Poland's newly elected president, Karol Nawrocki, plans to meet with Volodymyr Zelenskyy, emphasizing common interests and unresolved issues. He spoke out against Ukraine's unconditional entry into the EU and NATO, citing the war and European standards.

Poland's new president Nawrocki promised to meet Zelenskyy
PAP/Piotr Polak

The newly elected President of Poland, Karol Nawrocki, announced that he plans to meet with the President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, UNN reports with reference to PAP.

Details

Nawrocki said in an interview on Monday that a meeting between him and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy will definitely take place "in an appropriate series of meetings."

"Of course, Ukraine, which is in a state of war, is also our neighbor, and as the President of Poland, I will visit all our neighbors," Nawrocki said.

We will do everything to strengthen relations between Kyiv and Warsaw: Zelenskyy on future cooperation with Nawrocki28.06.25, 16:27 • 3689 views

When asked if he would like to speak with Zelenskyy, Nawrocki replied that he would have to talk to him. "Poland and Ukraine have many common interests, common goals. There are also things that have not been clarified to this day and do not meet the needs or emotions of Poles, such as exhumations in Volhynia. So, in a partnership key, of course, we will have to manage the affairs of our region with President Zelenskyy as well," said the newly elected Polish president.

Position on Ukraine's accession to the EU and NATO

Responding to a question about whether he would reconsider his views on Ukraine, i.e., his opposition to its accession to NATO and the EU, Nawrocki said that today there is no possibility for Ukraine to join NATO, since, as he noted, it is in a state of war. He confirmed that he opposes Ukraine's unconditional accession to the European Union. "Many countries, including Poland, have been waiting for years to meet specific expectations of the European Union to be part of it," Nawrocki emphasized.

Polish President Nawrocki opposes Ukraine's accession to the EU07.06.25, 23:34 • 21244 views

The newly elected Polish president also said that "in a geopolitical sense, recognizing Poland's needs in a strategic sense, we need cooperation with Ukraine," but he does not change his mind that this cooperation should take place on "partnership terms."

Nawrocki was also asked about his relationship with Polish Foreign Minister Radosław Sikorski and whether he would accept his offer to undergo a "briefing" from deputy ministers to familiarize himself with the government's position and the foreign policy he is supposed to represent. "This offer, first of all, shows one good thing - in my opinion regarding Minister Sikorski - that he belongs to those logically thinking politicians of the 'Civic Platform,' because he acknowledges my victory in the presidential elections, but this is only one good thing," the newly elected President of Poland replied to this offer.

He emphasized that Minister Sikorski could be questioned "about how well he manages his subordinate institutions," since, according to Nawrocki, "today the Ministry of Foreign Affairs has many problems, both internal and external."

A government confrontation is brewing in Poland: Nawrocki warned - Tusk must be prepared for "strong resistance"06.06.25, 11:12 • 4046 views

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

PoliticsNews of the World
Karol Nawrocki
NATO
European Union
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ukraine
Poland
