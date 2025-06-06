A government confrontation is brewing in Poland: Nawrocki warned - Tusk must be prepared for "strong resistance"

$41.470.01
47.380.18
ukenru
The Defense Forces struck aviation bases in the Russian Federation: there are hits and fires
07:51 AM • 4388 views

The Defense Forces struck aviation bases in the Russian Federation: there are hits and fires

June 5, 04:58 PM • 58601 views

Trump on the introduction of sanctions against the Russian Federation: we will be "very tough" if the war in Ukraine drags on

Exclusive
June 5, 02:42 PM • 113343 views

The tactic of "postponements": how the lawyer of People's Deputy Kuzminykh, accused of bribery, turns justice into a game of time

Exclusive
June 5, 02:25 PM • 83938 views

Russia is hunting for spare parts: how Moscow is buying up Soviet components to block Ukraine's access to them

Exclusive
June 5, 12:51 PM • 84112 views

Missile strike on a training ground in the Poltava region: 16 soldiers were wounded, two of them died.

Exclusive
June 5, 11:49 AM • 83122 views

"Baby Box" in 2025: Ministry of Social Policy tells whether there will be changes in assistance

June 5, 11:02 AM • 64379 views

NBU has left the discount rate unchanged at 15.5%

Exclusive
June 5, 08:39 AM • 91624 views

Modification of Russian ballistic missiles: how Ukraine can cope with the new challenge

June 5, 08:35 AM • 64863 views

The Ministry of Finance is preparing an alternative scenario if hostilities continue throughout 2026

June 5, 06:46 AM • 50592 views

The environmental situation in Ukraine in 2025: how the war affected the environment

Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+30°
4.5m/s
52%
750mm
Popular news

Massive Russian attack: explosions heard in Lutsk, and ballistic missiles struck Chernihiv

June 6, 01:00 AM • 35583 views

Russia Reports Attack on Saratov and Engels Region (Video)

June 6, 01:38 AM • 7212 views

16 injured in Kyiv as a result of the night attack by the Russian Federation

June 6, 02:52 AM • 42899 views

Ternopil region experienced the most massive attack by the Russian Federation: smoke in Ternopil after explosions, air measurements are being taken

03:23 AM • 17444 views

In Kyiv region, the tracks were damaged due to an enemy strike: some trains will change their route

03:29 AM • 10530 views
Publications

Instead of lowering prices - growth of manufacturers' profits: three months without marketing in the pharmaceutical market

June 5, 03:55 PM • 67651 views

Sanitary control and epidemiological supervision according to European standards or destruction of the existing system: about reservations to the deputy initiative

June 4, 03:03 PM • 154032 views

Ukraine can strengthen the fight against "gray" electronics through international digital tools

June 4, 12:57 PM • 162194 views

Ukraine is preparing for changes in trade with the European Union: what will happen after June 6
Exclusive

June 4, 06:24 AM • 220151 views

Linguistic manipulations subdue consumers: certificate, guarantee, official status… Have you checked what is behind these words?

June 3, 02:43 PM • 260983 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Donald Trump

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Friedrich Merz

Rustem Umerov

Xi Jinping

Actual places

Ukraine

White House

United States

Turkey

China

Advertisement
UNN Lite

Return to the Land of Oz: the first trailer for "Wicked: For Good" has been released

June 5, 09:10 AM • 110900 views

In the Netherlands, baboons at a zoo took selfies on a phone that a visitor accidentally dropped into their enclosure.

June 4, 11:54 AM • 75900 views

CD Projekt RED showed the first trailers of the game "The Witcher 4"

June 3, 02:36 PM • 119542 views

Labubu: why toys have become a new trend among children and adults

June 3, 12:52 PM • 344296 views

Cameron will film "The Devils" after "Avatar" - about demons, witches and apocalyptic monsters

June 3, 07:52 AM • 185244 views
Actual

The Guardian

Shahed-136

Facebook

Mikoyan MiG-29

T-72

A government confrontation is brewing in Poland: Nawrocki warned - Tusk must be prepared for "strong resistance"

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1558 views

The new Polish President, Karol Nawrocki, has stated his readiness to cooperate with Tusk only on issues beneficial to Poles. He also warned of possible resistance from the presidential palace.

A government confrontation is brewing in Poland: Nawrocki warned - Tusk must be prepared for "strong resistance"

Newly elected Polish President Karol Nawrocki stated that he is ready to cooperate with Prime Minister Donald Tusk only "on issues that are beneficial for Poles." But he also warned about what the head of the Polish government can expect.

UNN reports with reference to Polsce24 and ORF.

Details

A tough confrontation is brewing in Poland between the appointed right-wing conservative President Karol Nawrocki and the pro-European head of government Donald Tusk.

Prime Minister Tusk must be prepared to face strong resistance from the presidential palace," President Nawrocki said.

- President Nawrocki said. 

The newly elected Polish president said in an interview with the media that he, as president, is ready to sit at the same table with the prime minister of the Polish government. Nawrocki is also ready to cooperate "in matters beneficial for Poles."

But, at the same time, Nawrocki believes that Tusk is "the worst head of government that Poland has had since 1989."

If the coalition wants to continue to exist, it would be better to replace the head of government," the Polish president noted. 

Reference

Donald Tusk has headed a heterogeneous coalition of three Polish parties since the end of 2023. The most important project of the Tusk government is the reform of the judicial system, because it is "correcting the damage caused to the rule of law by the "Law and Justice" government. Acting President Andrzej Duda, who comes from the ranks of "PiS", has so far blocked the relevant bills. Nawrocki's statements indicate that he intends to take even tougher measures.

Recall

The elected President of Poland, Nawrocki, responded to Zelenskyy's congratulations and expressed hope for continued cooperation between the countries, especially in the context of Russian aggression.

The international consulting company Colliers believes that the election of Karol Nawrocki as President of Poland will not change the forecast for the country's economic growth, but the cost of his promises will affect investment attractiveness.

$14

Ihor Telezhnikov

Ihor Telezhnikov

News of the World
Karol Nawrocki
Donald Tusk
Poland
Brent Oil
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
S&P 500
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Tesla
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gold
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gas TTF
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9