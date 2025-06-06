A government confrontation is brewing in Poland: Nawrocki warned - Tusk must be prepared for "strong resistance"

Newly elected Polish President Karol Nawrocki stated that he is ready to cooperate with Prime Minister Donald Tusk only "on issues that are beneficial for Poles." But he also warned about what the head of the Polish government can expect.

UNN reports with reference to Polsce24 and ORF.

Details

A tough confrontation is brewing in Poland between the appointed right-wing conservative President Karol Nawrocki and the pro-European head of government Donald Tusk.

Prime Minister Tusk must be prepared to face strong resistance from the presidential palace," President Nawrocki said. - President Nawrocki said.

The newly elected Polish president said in an interview with the media that he, as president, is ready to sit at the same table with the prime minister of the Polish government. Nawrocki is also ready to cooperate "in matters beneficial for Poles."

But, at the same time, Nawrocki believes that Tusk is "the worst head of government that Poland has had since 1989."

If the coalition wants to continue to exist, it would be better to replace the head of government," the Polish president noted.

Donald Tusk has headed a heterogeneous coalition of three Polish parties since the end of 2023. The most important project of the Tusk government is the reform of the judicial system, because it is "correcting the damage caused to the rule of law by the "Law and Justice" government. Acting President Andrzej Duda, who comes from the ranks of "PiS", has so far blocked the relevant bills. Nawrocki's statements indicate that he intends to take even tougher measures.

Recall

The elected President of Poland, Nawrocki, responded to Zelenskyy's congratulations and expressed hope for continued cooperation between the countries, especially in the context of Russian aggression.

The international consulting company Colliers believes that the election of Karol Nawrocki as President of Poland will not change the forecast for the country's economic growth, but the cost of his promises will affect investment attractiveness.

