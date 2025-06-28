We will do everything to strengthen relations between Kyiv and Warsaw: Zelenskyy on future cooperation with Nawrocki

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that he would do everything in his power to strengthen relations between Kyiv and Warsaw. Zelenskyy stated this during a joint press conference with his Polish counterpart Andrzej Duda, as reported by UNN.

Poland is currently preparing for Mr. Nawrocki's inauguration as president. We will do everything in our power to ensure that relations between our states only grow stronger. - said the President.

Zelenskyy added that he had a conversation with Duda regarding the further development of relations between Ukraine and Poland.

Andrzej and I had a conversation about how relations between our countries will develop further. Of course, we talked about the security situation and the state of diplomacy, about our relations and possible solutions at the European Union level and coordination with partners in NATO. - added Zelenskyy.

Addition

During his farewell visit to Kyiv, Polish President Andrzej Duda discussed further assistance to Ukraine and the decisions of the NATO summit with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. Economic relations were also discussed, particularly the interest of Polish companies in the reconstruction of Ukraine.