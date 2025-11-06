Czech Prime Minister Petr Fiala announced the government's resignation on November 6 - the Ukrainian flag was removed from the parliament building

Czech Prime Minister Petr Fiala announced the resignation of his government on November 6. This was reported by UNN with reference to Radio Prague International.

Details

At the same time, the current ministers will temporarily continue to perform their duties until a new government is appointed. ANO movement leader Andrej Babiš is negotiating the formation of a government with the far-right "Freedom and Direct Democracy" and the right-populist "Motorists for Themselves" party.

In addition, the Speaker of the lower house of the Czech Parliament, the Chamber of Deputies of the Czech Republic, Tomio Okamura, ordered the removal of the Ukrainian flag from the parliament building. It had been hanging there since the beginning of the full-scale Russian invasion in 2022 as a sign of solidarity with Ukraine.

Tomio Okamura himself, who is the leader of the populist "Freedom and Direct Democracy" party and is known for his radical statements regarding Islam and European integration, was personally present when the flag was removed and published a corresponding video on the social network "X".

According to him, the removal of the Ukrainian flag from the Czech parliament building is "a certain symbol" and took a few seconds.

Recall

Czech President Petr Pavel instructed ANO movement leader Andrej Babiš to form a government after winning the parliamentary elections.

UNN also reported that a demonstration took place in Prague, whose participants demanded the return of the Ukrainian flag to the facade of the National Museum of the Czech Republic.