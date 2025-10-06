"We will be faithful to Europe and NATO": Andrej Babiš made a statement after winning the elections in the Czech Republic

After winning the recent parliamentary elections, the leader of the Czech political party ANO, Andrej Babiš, stated that his country "will remain loyal" to Europe and NATO. This was reported by UNN with reference to EuroNews.

Details

Speaking to journalists on Sunday, he recalled that he had already headed a cabinet of ministers that "showed high results" and was a "reliable EU partner."

He also assured that his party, which has begun coalition talks with other right-wing parties, consists of "patriots of Europe."

Babiš expressed hope that he would be able to form a single-party government.

Recall

Andrej Babiš previously served as Prime Minister of the Czech Republic from 2017–2021 and is known for his anti-European stance.

Czech Prime Minister Petr Fiala congratulated ANO party leader Andrej Babiš on his victory in the parliamentary elections.