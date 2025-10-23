"Now is the time when there is a chance to end the war and stop Russia" - Zelenskyy after a series of meetings with EU leaders

During the meeting of the European Council in Brussels, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy held a series of important negotiations with the leaders of European states – Prime Minister of the Czech Republic Petr Fiala, President of France Emmanuel Macron, and Prime Minister of Poland Donald Tusk. The main topics of the meetings were defense, energy security, and coordination of international pressure on Russia. Zelenskyy reported on the meetings in his Telegram, writes UNN.

Meeting with Prime Minister of the Czech Republic Petr Fiala

I spoke about the consequences of Russian strikes on our energy facilities. The Czech Republic is already helping us with recovery, and we discussed how else to support Ukraine's energy resilience and our people – Zelenskyy said.

The President noted that the parties discussed the implementation of joint defense projects and strengthening the protection of the Ukrainian sky.

"We have a common position: sanctions and frozen Russian assets must be directed to support Ukraine, for our protection and defense," he emphasized.

Meeting with President of France Emmanuel Macron

We coordinated positions ahead of the meeting of the coalition of the willing. Now is the time when there is a chance to end the war and stop Russia – the head of state said.

Zelenskyy emphasized that this requires increasing pressure on Russia and increasing military and political support for Ukraine.

"We talked about the consequences of Russian strikes and strengthening air defense and the resilience of our energy sector – this is now one of the key priorities," he added.

Defense cooperation and concrete solutions that can strengthen Ukraine were also in focus.

Meeting with Prime Minister of Poland Donald Tusk

We discussed joint defense projects and the use of the SAFE instrument. I spoke about Russian air attacks on Ukraine's energy sector. Our sky needs additional protection – the security of all of Europe depends on it – the president emphasized.

The parties also touched upon issues of military support and investments of Polish companies in the Ukrainian defense industry.

"Ukraine is interested in joint production of weapons and technologies that strengthen our independence and the security of the region," Zelenskyy noted.

