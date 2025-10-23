$41.760.01
Imposing sanctions against Rosneft and Lukoil: expert explained how it will affect the global oil market
Trump to make important statement at 10:00 PM Kyiv time - White House
Ukraine to face weather change tomorrow: forecaster predicts moderate rains and stormy winds
NBU maintained the key policy rate at 15.5%: explains it by supporting the foreign exchange market and savings amid inflation risks
Financial hole in the State Biotechnological University: how Kudryashov's corruption schemes are destroying one of Ukraine's leading agricultural universities
A company with a "Russian trace" still controls the repair documentation of Ukrainian helicopters. Why doesn't the government complete the investigation into Bilchuk?
Not by summer alone: where Ukrainians can go on vacation in autumn
For the third month, the court cannot consider the appeal against the closure of the case against the chief lawyer of the NBU, Zyma: the lawyer named the reasons
Buried in his favorite cap: Kyiv bids farewell to the leader of the Green Grey band
Zaporizhzhia NPP brought out of longest blackout, reconnected to Ukrainian energy system - minister
"Now is the time when there is a chance to end the war and stop Russia" - Zelenskyy after a series of meetings with EU leaders

Kyiv • UNN

Ukrainian President Zelenskyy held a series of meetings with European leaders during the EU Summit in Brussels.

"Now is the time when there is a chance to end the war and stop Russia" - Zelenskyy after a series of meetings with EU leaders

During the meeting of the European Council in Brussels, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy held a series of important negotiations with the leaders of European states – Prime Minister of the Czech Republic Petr Fiala, President of France Emmanuel Macron, and Prime Minister of Poland Donald Tusk. The main topics of the meetings were defense, energy security, and coordination of international pressure on Russia. Zelenskyy reported on the meetings in his Telegram, writes UNN.

Meeting with Prime Minister of the Czech Republic Petr Fiala

I spoke about the consequences of Russian strikes on our energy facilities. The Czech Republic is already helping us with recovery, and we discussed how else to support Ukraine's energy resilience and our people 

– Zelenskyy said.

The President noted that the parties discussed the implementation of joint defense projects and strengthening the protection of the Ukrainian sky.

"We have a common position: sanctions and frozen Russian assets must be directed to support Ukraine, for our protection and defense," he emphasized.

Meeting with President of France Emmanuel Macron

We coordinated positions ahead of the meeting of the coalition of the willing. Now is the time when there is a chance to end the war and stop Russia 

– the head of state said.

Zelenskyy emphasized that this requires increasing pressure on Russia and increasing military and political support for Ukraine.

Zelenskyy to those in the EU who are "delaying" with Russian assets for Ukraine: the proposed mechanism is completely legal, it's time to act23.10.25, 15:52 • 1466 views

"We talked about the consequences of Russian strikes and strengthening air defense and the resilience of our energy sector – this is now one of the key priorities," he added.

Defense cooperation and concrete solutions that can strengthen Ukraine were also in focus.

Meeting with Prime Minister of Poland Donald Tusk

We discussed joint defense projects and the use of the SAFE instrument. I spoke about Russian air attacks on Ukraine's energy sector. Our sky needs additional protection – the security of all of Europe depends on it 

– the president emphasized.

The parties also touched upon issues of military support and investments of Polish companies in the Ukrainian defense industry.

"Ukraine is interested in joint production of weapons and technologies that strengthen our independence and the security of the region," Zelenskyy noted.

Zelenskyy proposed to European partners to change the order of obtaining Patriot systems: what it is about23.10.25, 15:29 • 2060 views

Stepan Haftko

