Zelenskyy proposed to European partners to change the order of obtaining Patriot systems: what it is about

Ukraine offers European partners to change the order of obtaining Patriot systems - if Kyiv receives them now, it is ready to return or replace them when it is Ukraine's turn, said Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky in a speech at the EU summit, writes UNN.

A request to be more active in air defense issues. I am very grateful to everyone who has already supported us. There are many nuances in this matter. We have spoken with the US government and defense companies about Patriot systems. Even if we pay for the systems, even if we pay for these missiles, Europe will pay, there is still a waiting list and there are countries ahead of us in line. And some countries already have Patriot systems, but, fortunately, they don't need to use them the way we do. We propose to change the order: if we receive the systems now, we are ready to return or replace them when it is our turn. - said Zelensky.

Therefore, the President called on European partners to "be flexible regarding our air defense needs - in times of war, saving lives must be the main priority."

"And support in the field of air defense must be a truly common European cause - when everyone in Europe helps one, all of Europe wins," Zelensky noted.

