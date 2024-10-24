Insults were exchanged: Trump responds to Harris' statement calling him a “fascist”
Kamala Harris, the Vice President of the United States, said that she considers Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump a "fascist". In turn, Trump responded that his opponent has a "warped mind" and called her a "threat to democracy." UNN reports this with reference to BBC.
Details
Kamala Harris, during a TV appearance, when asked whether she agreed with Trump's former aide that he was a fascist, answered "yes".
This came after John Kelly, the former White House chief of staff, said that Trump had "fascist" tendencies and claimed that Hitler had done "some good things.
Harry also indicated that Trump wants "unchecked power" in a potential second term.
Trump responded to Harris' statement on his Truth Social platform by writing: "She's increasingly escalating her rhetoric, going so far as to call me Adolf Hitler and anything else she can think of.
Trump also called it a "threat to democracy.
