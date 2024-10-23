Absolutely ready: in an interview with the media, Kamala Harris answered the question of whether US citizens are ready to elect a woman president
Democratic candidate Kamala Harris said that the United States is ready to elect its first female president. She wants to “turn the page” for a nation “exhausted” by Donald Trump.
In an interview with NBC, Kamala answered “absolutely” when asked if the United States was ready to elect the first female president.
It's important “not just to turn the page, but to close the page and the chapter of an era that says Americans are divided,” the Democrat added.
People are exhausted by Donald Trump and his approach because it's all about him
Kamala evaded a direct answer as to whether she was afraid that Trump would declare victory before the count was over.
“We will deal with the election night and the days after. We have the resources and experience.
Biden said that Trump should be “politically” blocked.
Harris refused to hold bilateral talks with Putin, emphasizing Ukraine's role in the peace process.
