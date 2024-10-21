Election campaign: Trump tries on the role of a McDonald's cook
Donald Trump visited a McDonald's restaurant in Pennsylvania, where he handed out food to customers. This visit was part of his campaign to criticize Kamala Harris' biography.
Former U.S. President Donald Trump is actively involving the popular fast food chain McDonald's in his election campaign. During his visit to Pennsylvania on Sunday, he entered the restaurant, where he decided to try on an apron instead of a jacket and started working. Trump handed out food to customers through the window, saying that he had prepared the food himself and that everything was up to him.
The visit was part of his campaign to cast doubt on the biographical facts of Vice President Kamala Harris, who has previously mentioned her work at McDonald's. Trump has regularly expressed doubts about the veracity of her story, claiming that she made up facts.
During his conversation with the restaurant owner, Trump said that he had always dreamed of working at McDonald's, but had never had the opportunity. In his comments, there is an attempt to create a contrast between him and Harris.
The vice president has largely ignored Trump's statements and has not commented on his accusations. Her campaign has also refrained from responding to requests for confirmation of her previous work at McDonald's.
