Poll: Trump slightly ahead of Harris in early voting in swing states
Kyiv • UNN
The Harvard CAPS/Harris poll showed a slight advantage for Trump over Harris among early voters in swing states. Nationally, Harris retains his lead, but the gap is closing.
Former US President Donald Trump, the Republican candidate in the upcoming US presidential election, has a “slight advantage” over Vice President and Democratic candidate Kamala Harris among early voters in swing states, according to a new poll cited by The Hill, UNN reports .
Details
The Harvard CAPS/Harris poll found that 48 percent of voters who said they would vote early in swing states chose Trump, while 47 percent supported Harris. Another 5 percent of respondents said they chose another option or had not yet voted.
“Trump's strategy in swing states is paying off,” said Mark Penn, co-director of the poll. Among all voters in the key states, Trump is up 2 points, with 48 percent support to Harris' 46 percent, the poll shows.
However, Harris is listed as sharply ahead by 8 points among voters who will vote early nationwide with 51 percent support to Trump's 43 percent. Across the board, 45 percent of voters said they will vote early, compared to 50 percent who plan to vote on Election Day.
A small handful of swing states will be key to determining who wins the Oval Office this fall, as Harris and Trump enter the home stretch of a tight race with less than a month to go before Election Day, the publication notes.
Polls have shown that the rivals in the race for the White House are stuck in tight races in Michigan, Wisconsin, Arizona, Pennsylvania and other places, the newspaper writes.
Nationally, a set of polls compiled by The Hill/Decision Desk HQ shows the vice president leading his GOP rival by 3 points, with roughly 50% support to Trump's 47%. A new Harvard CAPS/Harris poll shows the race is even tighter, with Harris leading the former president by just one point among registered voters overall, the publication said.
For reference
The Harvard/Harris poll, conducted on October 11-13, included 3,145 registered voters, including 2,596 likely voters and 898 voters from swing states. The margin of error for the entire sample was plus or minus 1.8 percentage points.