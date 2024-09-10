On the eve of the US elections: Harris' small advantage in the polls begins to falter, Trump is level

ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 118425 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 120998 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 197371 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 152978 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 152595 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 142799 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 197876 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112417 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 186641 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 105083 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Popular news
Explosions in Kyiv: Air defense repels attack of Russian “Shahed”

Explosions in Kyiv: Air defense repels attack of Russian “Shahed”

February 28, 11:39 PM • 90550 views
Musk demands to check billions in US aid to Ukraine

Musk demands to check billions in US aid to Ukraine

March 1, 12:46 AM • 66835 views
Rubio calls on Zelenskiy to apologize for meeting with Trump at the White House - CNN

Rubio calls on Zelenskiy to apologize for meeting with Trump at the White House - CNN

March 1, 02:54 AM • 46180 views
Zelenskyy responds to Graham's call for resignation: who will decide the president's fate

Zelenskyy responds to Graham's call for resignation: who will decide the president's fate

03:40 AM • 74817 views
US congressman explains Zelensky's informal clothes at meeting with Trump

US congressman explains Zelensky's informal clothes at meeting with Trump

04:00 AM • 52665 views
Publications
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 197370 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 197876 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 186641 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 213450 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 201590 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Actual places
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

08:56 AM • 8987 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 149680 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 148933 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 153030 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 143961 views
Actual
On the eve of the US elections: Harris' small advantage in the polls begins to falter, Trump is level

On the eve of the US elections: Harris' small advantage in the polls begins to falter, Trump is level

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 14758 views

According to the Pew Research Center, Trump and Harris each received 49% of voter support. Harris is losing ground in key states, while Trump is increasing his support in North Carolina, Arizona, and Florida.

Donald Trump and Kamala Harris are in the final weeks of the US election campaign, vying for key votes - especially in swing states, but also in national polling. According to the Pew Research Center, both major candidates received 49% of support in the country. Harris' campaign is slowly losing momentum after the initial euphoria.

Written by UNN with references to The Hill and the New York Times.

Details

Harris is performing worse in all swing states than the previous week. Her gap with Trump is shrinking, while Trump is increasing his advantage in North Carolina, Arizona, and Florida. This is according to the Silver Bulletin portal and the New York Times.

A Pew Research Center poll released on Monday shows that both major candidates receive 49% support nationally, while 2% of respondents said they would not vote for either candidate or choose “other.

Trump and Harris debate: what the US presidential candidates will talk about, when and how they will meet10.09.24, 10:11 • 120089 views

Harris' support consists of 29% who say they “strongly” support her and 20% who “moderately/closely” support her. Trump, meanwhile, has a more loyal base: 31% “strongly” support him, and 18% “moderately/close to it,” the poll found, The Hill reports.

The respondents are equally confident in their decision:

Among those who chose Donald Trump, 91% are confident that they will vote for him;

Only  8% say there is a chance that they might change their mind.

As for Kamala Harris. Among those who support the Democratic candidate, 91 percent are also confident that they will vote for her. But 9 percent say this may change.

As for the possible advantages of the candidates. In any case, the predicted advantage of Harris, as well as Trump, in many polls is still within the margin of error. The results may deviate upward or downward.

Addendum Addendum

It is also important to see how Donald Trump and Kamala Harris perform in swing states (states that are sometimes won by Republicans, sometimes by Democrats).

Interestingly, the election campaign is centered on these states (this is due to the majority system of elections in the United States). If a candidate receives the largest number of votes in one of these states, then that candidate receives all the votes in that state (with some exceptions).

Image

Recall

Earlier, UNN reported that Democrats in Pennsylvania, Michigan and Wisconsin, according to a CBC News poll, are more enthusiastic about the Harris campaignthan Republicans are about the Trump campaign. The difference is 11-14% in favor of Harris.

Harris indirectly criticized Trump, calling her opponent a “coward”19.08.24, 10:55 • 15913 views

Ihor Telezhnikov

Ihor Telezhnikov

News of the World

Contact us about advertising