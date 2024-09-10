On the eve of the US elections: Harris' small advantage in the polls begins to falter, Trump is level

Donald Trump and Kamala Harris are in the final weeks of the US election campaign, vying for key votes - especially in swing states, but also in national polling. According to the Pew Research Center, both major candidates received 49% of support in the country. Harris' campaign is slowly losing momentum after the initial euphoria.

Harris is performing worse in all swing states than the previous week. Her gap with Trump is shrinking, while Trump is increasing his advantage in North Carolina, Arizona, and Florida. This is according to the Silver Bulletin portal and the New York Times.

A Pew Research Center poll released on Monday shows that both major candidates receive 49% support nationally, while 2% of respondents said they would not vote for either candidate or choose “other.

Harris' support consists of 29% who say they “strongly” support her and 20% who “moderately/closely” support her. Trump, meanwhile, has a more loyal base: 31% “strongly” support him, and 18% “moderately/close to it,” the poll found, The Hill reports.

The respondents are equally confident in their decision:

Among those who chose Donald Trump, 91% are confident that they will vote for him;

Only 8% say there is a chance that they might change their mind.

As for Kamala Harris. Among those who support the Democratic candidate, 91 percent are also confident that they will vote for her. But 9 percent say this may change.

As for the possible advantages of the candidates. In any case, the predicted advantage of Harris, as well as Trump, in many polls is still within the margin of error. The results may deviate upward or downward.

It is also important to see how Donald Trump and Kamala Harris perform in swing states (states that are sometimes won by Republicans, sometimes by Democrats).

Interestingly, the election campaign is centered on these states (this is due to the majority system of elections in the United States). If a candidate receives the largest number of votes in one of these states, then that candidate receives all the votes in that state (with some exceptions).

