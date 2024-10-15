Kamala Harris criticizes Trump for threatening comments about 'enemy within'
Kyiv • UNN
Kamala Harris criticized Donald Trump for his statements about the “enemy within” the United States and the threat of troop deployment. She called such rhetoric a serious threat to democracy and called for unity.
Kamala Harris criticized Trump for his threatening comments. This was reported by Reuters, according to UNN.
Details
During a rally in Pennsylvania, Democratic presidential candidate Kamala Harris criticized Donald Trump for his statements about the "enemy within" the United States and the threat of troop deployment. She showed a video of Trump saying that "these people are more dangerous - the enemy from within - than russia.
Harris emphasized that such rhetoric is a serious threat to democracy and called on voters to stand united in defending democratic values.
