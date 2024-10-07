Trump asks about arms sales to Ukraine in first meeting with Putin - NYT

ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
11:19 PM • 57399 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
08:24 PM • 102344 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 165233 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 136873 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 142571 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 138794 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 181353 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112045 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 172073 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 104734 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Popular news
US seeks to end the war, not send more weapons - Trump

US seeks to end the war, not send more weapons - Trump

February 28, 05:55 PM • 96123 views
Trump argues with Zelensky: why there was a misunderstanding

Trump argues with Zelensky: why there was a misunderstanding

February 28, 06:08 PM • 108996 views
Trump after a dispute with Zelensky: “He can come back when he is ready for peace”

Trump after a dispute with Zelensky: “He can come back when he is ready for peace”

February 28, 06:35 PM • 111091 views
Tusk after Zelensky's meeting with Trump at the White House: dear Ukrainian friends, you are not alone

Tusk after Zelensky's meeting with Trump at the White House: dear Ukrainian friends, you are not alone

February 28, 07:04 PM • 41173 views
Fox News announces interview with Zelensky after meeting with Trump

Fox News announces interview with Zelensky after meeting with Trump

February 28, 07:23 PM • 48671 views
Publications
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 165233 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 181353 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 172073 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 199465 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 188426 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Actual places
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 141413 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 141502 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 146234 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 137679 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 154588 views
Actual
Trump asks about arms sales to Ukraine in first meeting with Putin - NYT

Trump asks about arms sales to Ukraine in first meeting with Putin - NYT

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 118672 views

At the 2017 G20 summit, Trump discussed arms sales to Ukraine with Putin, the Russian dictator called it a mistake.

During the 2017 G20 summit in Hamburg, Germany, the first face-to-face meeting between the Presidents of the United States and Russia, Donald Trump and Vladimir Putin, took place. During the meeting, the leaders discussed key issues of world politics, including Ukraine's role in international relations. This was reported by The New York Times, according to UNN.

Details

The meeting took place on July 7, 2017, in Hamburg, when Trump was president. The publication, citing former Secretary of State Rex Tillerson, publishes details of the dialogue between the two presidents.

Trump told Putin that he was considering supplying weapons to Ukraine and asked, “What do you think?” Putin responded by saying that this would be a mistake and that whatever assistance the US provides to Ukrainians, “they will ask for more.” The American president did not object, the newspaper reported, citing three officials.

According to the newspaper, during the meeting, Putin spoke disparagingly of Ukraine and “organized a master class on shaping Trump's thinking.” After the talks, Tillerson called on US administration officials to “work to change the president's mind about Ukraine.

Trump will support Ukraine if he wins the election - Zelenskyy29.09.24, 00:27 • 46358 views

According to the newspaper's sources, the presidents also discussed Ukraine during their first phone call on January 28, 2017. Trump was the first to raise the issue, asking Putin for his opinion. The Russian president began to talk about corruption in that country, to which Trump reacted cautiously - he did not agree with his interlocutor, but he did not defend Ukraine either. At the same time, he acknowledged that the conflict between Moscow and Kyiv was preventing him from improving US relations with Russia.

On the same day, Trump heard a different perspective on Ukraine from former German Chancellor Angela Merkel, who introduced him to the “history of Russian-Ukrainian relations.” Merkel spoke about the assistance to Kyiv from Europe and the United States under President Barack Obama and said that support should be continued, and Russian policy toward Ukraine should be softened to avoid “further destabilization in Eastern Europe.” “Thank you very much and goodbye,” Trump replied.

Trump says he has good relations with Zelensky30.09.24, 19:39 • 18927 views

Olga Rozgon

Olga Rozgon

PoliticsNews of the World
the-new-york-timesThe New York Times
barack-obamaBarack Obama
hamburhHamburg
donald-trumpDonald Trump
germanyGermany
volodymyr-zelenskyiVolodymyr Zelenskyy
united-statesUnited States
ukraineUkraine

Contact us about advertising