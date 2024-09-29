Trump will support Ukraine if he wins the election - Zelenskyy

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that US Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump gave "clear information" at a meeting on September 27 that he would support Ukraine if he wins the election. The Ukrainian leader said this in an interview with the American TV channel Fox News, UNN reports.

Details

According to the President, he received clear information about the US presidential candidate's support for Ukraine

I don't know what will happen after the US elections, but Trump has given me very clear information that he will be on our side and support Ukraine, -Volodymyr Zelenskyy said.

At the same time, after his meeting with Zelenskyy, Trump emphasized that the war should end with a fair deal.

We both want this to end, and we both want a fair deal to be made. It has to be fair. And I think it will happen at the right time, - Donald Trump said.

Recall

Ukrainian President Zelensky said that it is necessary to put pressure on Putin to end the war. This was said after a meeting with US presidential candidate Donald Trump.

Meanwhile, after his meeting with Zelenskyy , Donald Trump saidthat an agreement to end the war in Ukraine must be fair.