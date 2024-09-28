ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
11:19 PM • 78100 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 104833 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 169108 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 139017 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 143786 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 139293 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 183096 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112103 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 173554 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 104766 views

Actual
Occupants continue to exert pressure in the Pokrovsk sector, where a third of all russian attacks take place

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 29564 views

The occupants carried out 66 attacks in different directions, most actively in Pokrovske. The enemy is using aviation and artillery in an attempt to advance deeper into Ukrainian territory.

The enemy does not stop trying to advance into the depths of Ukraine's territory, the number of enemy attacks has increased to 66. This was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, UNN reports.

Details

According to the General Staff, the occupants are focusing their main efforts on the Pokrovske direction, where they conducted a third of all 66 attacks on the territory of Ukraine today alone. In addition, the occupiers are active in the Lyman, Kurakhove and Vremivsk sectors.

In Sumy region, terrorists attacked the areas of Kucherivka, Bilokopytove, Studenka and Yunakivka with guided aerial bombs, dropping 20 unmanned aerial vehicles. A number of localities in Chernihiv, Sumy and Kharkiv regions suffered from the terrorist army's shelling today, including Bachevsk, Yizdetske, Baranivka, Pokrovka, Myropillya, Shalymivka, Porozok, Boyaro-Lezhachi, Vidrodzhenivske, Tymofiivka, Yanzhulivka and Mykhailove. The enemy also conducted ten air strikes, using 14 UAVs in the Kursk region.

In the Kharkiv sector, the occupants stormed the positions of our units in the area of Tykhyi. The situation is under control. The enemy also attacked Shypuvate, Kharkiv region, with two air bombs.

The enemy attacked our positions four times in the Kupyansk sector. Ukrainian defenders repelled enemy attacks near Sinkivka and Lozova. A battle continues near Tabayivka. The enemy is actively using bomber aircraft in the area, having already dropped 14 bombs today.

In the Liman sector, enemy units attacked in the areas of Hrekivka, Nevske, Makiivka, Terny, Torske and Bilohorivka. Since the beginning of the day, Ukrainian troops have repelled eight attacks, four engagements are ongoing.

The enemy did not conduct any assault operations in the Siversk sector. He launched five air strikes on Siversk.

In the Kramatorsk sector, the invaders carried out five assault operations near Kalynivka, Chasovyi Yar and Kurdyumivka. Four occupants' attacks are currently underway.

In the Toretsk sector, Ukrainian defenders repelled enemy attacks in the areas of Toretsk, Shcherbynivka and Nelipivka.

The highest number of combat engagements was recorded in the Pokrovske sector. Thus, since the beginning of the day, the occupants have already made 24 attempts to push our defenders from their positions in the vicinity of seven different settlements. More than half of all the clashes took place near Selidove and Mykolaivka.

The defense forces have already repelled a total of 20 enemy attacks in the area. Others are continuing. The enemy suffers significant losses in manpower

- the statement said.

In the Kurakhove sector, the militants attacked our units six times, trying to advance in the areas of Tsukurine, Heorhiivka and Katerynivka. A firefight is ongoing near Tsukurine.

In the Vremivsk sector, the invaders conducted ten attacks on Ukrainian troops' positions near Vuhledar, Vodiane and Katerynivka. Six firefights are ongoing.

In the Orikhivsk sector, the enemy is using attack aircraft, striking at the areas of Kamianske and Novoandriivka.

In the Prydniprovsky sector, the enemy made one unsuccessful attempt to storm the positions of Ukrainian units. He struck Dutchany, Havrylivka and Sablukivka with guided missiles and fired at Lviv with unguided aerial missiles.

Recall

Over the last day , 180 combat engagements took place, 47 of them in the Pokrovsk sector. The enemy launched 6 missile and 74 air strikes, making 5081 attacks. Defense forces repelled numerous attacks in different directions.

DIU confirms elimination of russian colonel involved in training of "shahed" operatives28.09.24, 15:37 • 34440 views

Anastasia Ryabokon

War
heneralnyi-shtab-zbroinykh-syl-ukrainyGeneral Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
lyman-ukraineLyman, Ukraine
vuhledarUgledar
ukraineUkraine
kramatorskKramatorsk
chernihivChernihiv
sumySums
kupyanskKupyansk
kharkivKharkiv

