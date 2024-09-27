Uglava has filed a lawsuit and demands that his dismissal from the post of First Deputy Director of the NABU be recognized as illegal

Former first deputy director of the National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine Gizo Uglava has filed a lawsuit demanding that the order to dismiss him be recognized as illegal. He announced this on his Facebook page, UNN reports.

He once again called his dismissal from the NABU "illegal and ordered" and stated that this was evidenced by numerous violations during the official investigation. In particular, according to him, investigations of civil servants classified as "A" positions should be conducted by the Commission on Senior Civil Service, whose composition is approved by the Cabinet of Ministers, and not by the NABU disciplinary commission.

"So, the conclusion of the NABU Disciplinary Commission regarding me is that it was made by an improper body. And my dismissal based on such a conclusion is illegal," Uglava said.

He also emphasized that NABU Director Semen Kryvonos had no right to dismiss him.

"Firstly, because of a conflict of interest, pursuit of personal goals and pressure from interested parties, and secondly, because I have the status of a whistleblower," the former NABU deputy director emphasized.

According to him, the Anti-Corruption Bureau is "hiding" from him and his lawyers the materials and conclusion of the disciplinary commission, including the protocol on the distribution of votes.

"Therefore, my demands remain unchanged - to cancel the illegal investigation results, issued in violation of the procedures, which became the basis for my dismissal. The court should put an end to this discussion," Uglava emphasized.

Gizo Uglava served as the first deputy director of the NABU for more than 9 years. On September 3, 2024, he was dismissed from the bureau, the official reason being a violation of the oath of office and the rules of ethical behavior.

It is worth noting that a few months before his dismissal, he managed to make a number of high-profile statementsthat exposed potential problems in the management and investigation processes of anti-corruption detectives.

Uglava accused the NABU leadership, in particular Director Semen Kryvonos, of pressure to force him to resign. He also filed a complaint with the National Agency for the Prevention of Corruption against the NABU director and received official status as a whistleblower.

The then-deputy director of the NABU has repeatedly hinted that decisions in the bureau are made under the influence of external factors, not on the basis of the law. Among the persons and institutions that he believed exerted this pressure were activists of the Anti-Corruption Action Center (AntAC) and the head of the Verkhovna Rada Committee on Anti-Corruption Policy, who, as Uglava noted, had previously worked for the AntAC .

Allegations of bias and political bias in the NABU have been made many times before, but the anti-corruption activists have not paid attention to them.

A good example is the case of anti-corruption activists against former Infrastructure Minister Volodymyr Omelyan. He has repeatedly claimed that detectives were one-sided in their treatment of the case against him due to political bias. Both cases against him collapsed in the courts, but NABU did not officially apologize to the former minister for illegal criminal prosecution and damage to his business reputation.

There are also concerns about violations of the presumption of innocence by NABU, as in the cases against Mykola Solskyi and MP Serhii Kuzminykh.

The Kharkiv human rights group also criticized NABU for statements that violate the presumption of innocence. The real reason for Solsky's prosecution is the reform of the land market in Ukraine. .